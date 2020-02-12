Arvind Kejriwal’s party wins more seats in close contests than it did in 2015

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 03:19 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 62 out of 70 assembly constituencies (ACs) in Delhi with a 53.5% vote share. This is a marginal dip from its 2015 performance when it won 67 ACs with a vote share of 54.3%. This pattern also reflects in AAP’s victory margins in 2020.

It has won more seats in close contests in 2020 than it did in 2015. Similarly, there is also a drop in the number of seats which it won by a margin of more than 20% vote share.

The median victory margin for the AAP (the middle value of victory margins arranged in all ACs won by the party) in 2020 is 14.7%. This was 20.6% in 2015.

The number of seats won by the AAP, where the victory margin is less than 1% is just one, the same in 2020 and 2015. The AAP won five ACs with a victory margin between 1% and 3% of votes polled in 2020, three more than the corresponding number in 2015. And the number of seats which the AAP won with a victory margin of at least 20% of votes polled has come down from 36 in 2015 to 22 in 2020.

The three ACs that the AAP won with the highest victory margin are Matia Mahal, Sultanpur Majra and Seemapuri, while the three seats it won with lowest victory margin are Bijwasan, Adarsh Nagar and Patparganj.

In 2015, the AAP won Sultanpur Majra, Deoli and Ambedkar Nagar with the highest victory margins and Najafgarh, Krishna Nagar and Shakur Basti with the lowest margins.