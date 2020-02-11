Congress will perform poorly in Delhi polls, says Sandeep Dikshit

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 09:03 IST

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has said that his party will perform poorly in Delhi Assembly elections. Dikshit, the son of Congress stalwart and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, blamed the laxity of the Delhi unit of the party for the poor show.

“I believe the Congress will perform very badly. I knew it from September itself,” Dikshit told news agency ANI on Monday, a day before counting of votes.

Full Coverage: Delhi Assembly Elections | Track Live Updates

“The laxity shown by Delhi in-charges in the organisation... two-three people from Delhi Congress and AICC are directly responsible for ruining it,” added Dikshit.

He also lamented that big Delhi Congress leaders and AICC in-charge insulted his mother. He stressed that result will be on the lines of what has been predicted by the exit polls.

“No one else is to blame. It is a different thing that after losing tomorrow, different stories will be old and everything will be covered up. As far as I am concerned, what we are seeing in exit polls, the results too will be the same,” Dikshit said on Monday.

Preneet Kaur, Congress MP and wife of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, had also said on Monday that there is nothing much for Congress in Delhi.

“There is nothing much for Congress, as per exit polls it seems Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is forming government in Delhi,” Kaur told reporters on Sunday when asked to comment on polls in the national capital.

The counting of votes in Delhi began on Tuesday morning, and early trends show solid gains for the ruling AAP. The Congress, however, is leading on one seat.

The Congress party had pressed its several leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into campaigning, but was not able to match the high octane campaign of the BJP and the “Bijli Paani” narrative of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party has seen internal rifts ahead of the elections and could not decide the candidates early which also affected the party’s prospects.

Congress had tied-up with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to capitalise on the Purvanchali votes (those from the eastern part of the country). It contested on 66 out of 70 seats, and left four for ally RJD.