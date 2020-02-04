e-paper
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Rithala candidates

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 04, 2020 04:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mohinder Goyal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be seeking re-election from Rithala constituency in the 2020 Delhi assembly elections.

In the 2015 Assembly elections, Goyal defeated Bharat Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kulwant Rana by around 30,000 votes. Goyal got 93, 470 votes, while Rana received 64, 219 votes. Congress’ Jagdish Yadav came third with 5, 367 votes.

This time the BJP has fielded Manish Chaudhary, a councilor in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, for the Rithala seat.

The Congress candidate is Pradeep Kumar Pandey, a local leader.

A part of North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Rithala had a total of 2,48,480 voters in 2015. Of this 1,33,699 were male and 1,14,760 women voters.

Rithala assembly constituency was formed after the delimitation of constituencies in 2008.

The Delhi Assembly elections 2020 are going to be held in a single phase on February 8. The counting and results for the elections to the 70-seat Delhi assembly will take place on February 11.

In the last Assembly election of 2015, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP swept to power in Delhi winning 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP won only 3 seats while the Congress drew a blank.

Delhi assembly elections 2020

Date of polling: February 8

Counting date: February 11

Rithala

Sitting MLA: Mohinder Goyal of AAP

Winning margin in 2015: 29,251

Runner up name, party: Kulwant Rana of BJP

Number of voters in 2015: 2,48,480

Percentage of votes polled in 2015: 66.46%

Number of male voters in 2015: 1,33,699

Number of female voters in 2015: 1,14,760

