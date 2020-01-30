Delhi Assembly elections 2020: Where to see affidavits of candidates in your constituency

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 01:20 IST

It is winter in Delhi but the political temperature in the national capital is rising. Delhi goes to polls on February 8. The three major political parties – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress – are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters during Delhi Assembly elections 2020. The results will come out on February 11.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP won a record mandate in 2015, securing 67 of the 70 Vidhan Sabha seats. The BJP got just three seats, while the Congress drew a blank.

The Election Commission is doing its bit to make Delhi Assembly polls 2020 a success. The poll panel is using technology for voters’ advantage by uploading all the necessary information on its website. From voter list to election schedule and constituency info, the website has it all.

The Election Commission has also decided to station over 90,000 officials to conduct the Delhi assembly elections 2020 in a transparent manner. The voting in Delhi will take place at 13,750 polling booths.

As per the election schedule, the filing of nominations will close on January 21, while scrutiny of documents will take place on January 22. Candidates can withdraw their candidature till January 24.

Voters should read affidavits of the candidates contesting from their constituency to make an informed choice. Every candidate files his/her affidavit while filing nomination. Affidavit is a document containing information about a candidate’s total assets, liabilities, pending criminal cases, educational qualification etc.

How to see affidavits of candidates:

• Go to the official website of Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi. You can also visit the website using the direct link - https://ceodelhi.gov.in/home.aspx

• Select the ‘Candidate Affidavit’ option given in ‘Delhi Legislative Assembly Election – 2020’ section. You can also go to the candidate affidavit page by clicking on the link - https://affidavit.eci.gov.in/

• On the affidavit page, you have to select your state and constituency.

• Upon selecting the state and constituency, you can see the affidavit of the candidates contesting from your assembly seat.