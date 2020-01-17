Delhi Elections 2020: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia files nomination papers from Patparganj

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 03:18 IST

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the Patparganj constituency for February 8 assembly polls.

As per the affidavit filed with the returning officer, Sisodia declared total assets worth Rs 93.5 lakh, a major chunk of which is the value of an apartment in Mayur Vihar that is owned by his wife. In 2015 polls, Sisodia had declared total assets of worth Rs41.5 lakh. As per the documents, there are three cases pending against him — all related to defamation.

Sisodia, one of the first leaders of his party to file nomination, earlier led a rally of hundreds of supporters that started around 10am from Talaab Chowk traffic intersection in Patparganj. The supporters walked through Mandawli village, Badrinath Mandir and Sri Ram Chowk. During the march, Sisodia met voters in the area.

Later, the deputy CM joined a motorbike rally, which passed through several localities such as Nirman Vihar and Laxmi Nagar. Around 2pm, he reached the district magistrate’s office for filing his documents, party functionaries said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to file his papers on January 21, the last date for filing the nomination. The party is likely to release its manifesto on Sunday.

Among others, Laxmi Nagar MLA Nitin Tyagi too filed his papers from the same seat. According to Tyagi’s election affidavit, he declared total assets worth Rs 1.89 crore.