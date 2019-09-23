Haryana Assembly Polls: Geeta Bhukkal, Jhajjar MLA

assembly-elections

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 22:08 IST

Elected MLA for the first time from Kalayat constituency in 2005, Bhukkal won the seat for Congress after 37 years. She shifted to Jhajjar after delimitation and won in 2009 and 2014.

Educational qualification: MA

Assets: ₹2.48 crore

Moveable assets: ₹32.71 lakh

Immovable assets: ₹2.15 crore

Constituency primer:

Jhajjar, a reserved seat, is part of Rohtak parliamentary constituency. Jats are in majority in this constituency followed by backward classes and scheduled castes. During 2007 delimitation, polling booths of Salhawas (now abolished), Beri and Badli were added to this constituency.

Electoral history:

2014: Geeta Bhukkal of the Congress defeated Sadhu Ram of INLD by 26,584 votes.

2009- Bhukkal beats Kanta Devi of INLD by 27,783 votes.

2005- Hari Ram of Congress defeated Kanta Devi by 14,194 votes.

How she performed:

Being an opposition MLA, Geeta Bhukkal could not accomplish much in terms of getting new projects. She remained vocal in and outside the vidhan sabha. She worked hard to raise the issues of road connectivity, setting up solid waste management disposal mechanism and Chhuchhakwas by-pass. She raised the issue of unusable CCTV cameras in Jhajjar city and asked the government to replace them.

MLA Quote:

I have never seen a government so disrespectful and apathetic. The BJP government never cared to answer my queries on funds spent in my constituency in the last five years despite my repeated pleas both inside and outside the assembly.

By the way:

She was the best NSS volunteer of northern India in 1989.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 22:08 IST