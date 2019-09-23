Haryana Assembly Polls: Kiran Choudhry, Tosham MLA

assembly-elections

Kiran Choudhry is the Congress MLA from Tosham assembly segment of Haryana.

Kiran was a Delhi MLA before she entered Haryana politics following death of her husband Surender Singh, son of former CM late Bansi lal in 2005. A three-time legislator, she was CLP leader till recently.

Educational qualification: LLB

Assets: Total: Rs 69.74 crore

Movable: Rs 9.74 crore

Immoveable: Rs 60 crore

Constituency primer: Tosham is a high-profile seat mostly won by family members of Bansi Lal. After the death of Surender Singh, Kiran won the byelection with a record 99.37 % votes. It was the only seat in 2014 where a BJP contestant was not among the top-four candidates despite a strong Modi wave. Drinking water continues to be a major problem here.

Electoral History:

2014: Kiran defeated INLD’s Kamla Rani by 20,741 votes.

2009: Kiran defeated INLD’s Gajraj Singh by 46,097 votes.

2005: Surender Singh of Cong defeated INLD’s Sunil Lamba by 22,612 votes.

How she performed: During her 15-year stint as an MLA, Kiran implemented several development works in Tosham, including setting up of a judicial complex, hospital, schools, colleges, stadia, an ITI and herbal park. She also played pivotal role in electrification of ‘dhani’ (homesteads in fields) and established an STP. She developed seven villages as model ones. She alleges that the ruling BJP did not bring any new projects and she had to struggle for the maintenance of those she brought to Tosham. However, people are anguished over unemployment caused by ban on mining in the area.

MLA’s quote: I have successfully maintained all development works carried out by me earlier, despite consistent non-cooperation of the ruling BJP government.

By the way: Bagged best MLA award in Delhi assembly in 1998.

