Haryana Assembly Polls: Parminder Singh Dhull, Julana MLA

Parminder Singh Dhull had entered electoral politics as Congress candidate in 1991 but lost maiden election. He remained unsuccessful in 1996 and 2005 as well. Dhull joined INLD in 2008 and finally became MLA from Julana in 2009. He recently joined BJP.

Educational qualification: LLB

Assets ₹8.07 crore

Moveable: ₹46.61 lakh

Immovable: ₹7.61 crore

Constituency primer

Dominated by the Jat community voters, Julana is a rural constituency that falls in Jind district. Khap panchayats have strong influence and they shape the political discourse. The segment has remained an epicentre of farmers’ agitations in the past. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hasn’t won from this assembly segment.

Electoral history:

2014: Parminder Dhull of INLD defeated his cousin brother Dharmender Singh Dhull of Congress by 22,806 votes.

2009: Parminder Dhull of INLD defeated Sher Singh of Congress by 12,811 votes.

2005: Sher Singh of Congress beat independent nominee Parminder Dhull by 6,822 votes.

How he performed:

The MLA is known for maintaining close connect with his constituents. He makes it a point to attend weddings and funerals in the constituency. In spite of being the INLD MLA, Dhull launched development works of around Rs 250 crore, including 10 sports stadiums. Dhull claims to have provided drinking water to over 30 villages through NABARD. However, a section of voters describe him as an opportunist.

MLA Quote:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership inspired me to join BJP. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given a clean government in Haryana. My endeavour will be to solve issues of farmers, youths and women in the constituency.

By the way

Dhull was a national basketball player.

