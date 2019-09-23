Haryana Assembly Polls: Raghuvir Singh Kadian, Beri MLA

assembly-elections

Active in politics since his college days, Kadian was state president of Haryana student association. In 1987, Devi Lal pitched him as Lok Dal’s nominee from Beri. In 1996, he joined Congress. Since 2000, he has remained undefeated.

Educational qualification: PhD (animal nutrition), LLB

Assets: ₹3.32 crore

Moveable assets ₹23.98 lakh

Immovable assets ₹3.08 crore

Constituency primer: A rural constituency in Jhajjar district, Beri is dominated by Jats followed by a significant presence of Brahmins. The assembly constituency abuts Rohtak and Bhiwani districts. During 2007 delimitation of constituencies, polling booths of Badli, Bahadurgarh and Jhajjar were added to this constituency.

Electoral history:

2014: Raghuvir Singh Kadian of the Congress defeated independent candidate Chatar Singh by 4,493 votes.

2009: Kadian defeated independent candidate Chatar Singh by 5,176 votes.

2005: Kadian defeated Om Pehlwan of the INLD by 15,468 votes.

How he performed:

Kadian claims that his constituency has the best road connectivity across the country. He accuses the BJP government of acting in a biased manner while releasing funds for his constituency. He remained vocal in Haryana vidhan sabha and repeatedly pressed for a women’s polytechnic college in Beri. His efforts, however, turned futile. The residents of his constituency credit him for electrification in the constituency.

MLA Quote:

The BJP government remained biased while releasing funds to opposition party MLAs. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced to open a women’s polytechnic college in Beri but failed to do so. During Congress rule, I upgraded 24 schools, opened three colleges, five ITIs, constructed 10 canals and 16 drains.

By the way:

He was best athlete at university level.

