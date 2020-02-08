Large turnout at Shaheen Bagh as polling begins in Delhi

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 08:47 IST

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly began Saturday morning amid tight security after a high-pitched election campaign by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

An electorate of over 1.47 crore people will decide the fate of 672 candidates.

The polling began at 8 am and will end at 6 pm, an official said.

Voters turned up in large numbers at Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act for almost two months now. AAP’s sitting MLA Amanatullah is up against Congress’s Parvez Hashmi and BJP’s Brahm Singh Bidhuri.

Tight security arrangements are in place at Shaheen Bagh where two incidents of shooting have taken place recently.

Besides police security, polling stations falling in the “critical category” have got paramilitary cover. Activities at such stations are being monitored through webcasting, officials said, according to PTI.

All five polling stations in Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of massive protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, are under critical category.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar was one of the early voters. He cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of Science and Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent.

Among the prominent candidates in the election are Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Raghav Chadha of the AAP; four former mayors -- Azad Singh, Yogender Chandolia, Ravinder Gupta and Khushi Ram -- of the BJP; and Shivani Chopra, daughter of Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra.

There are 13,750 polling booths across Delhi.

The AAP which won 67 of the 70 seats in 2015, is hoping to repeat that performance. The BJP is hoping to ride on its Lok Sabha election success to dislodge the AAP. The Congress which ran a comparatively low profile campaign is seeking to improve it its performance after it drew a blank in the last assembly polls.

The result will be declared on Tuesday.