e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / Large turnout at Shaheen Bagh as polling begins in Delhi

Large turnout at Shaheen Bagh as polling begins in Delhi

An electorate of over 1.47 crore people will decide the fate of 672 candidates for the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 08, 2020 08:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A queue of voters at a polling booth in Shaheen Public School in Shaheen Bagh in southwest Delhi.
A queue of voters at a polling booth in Shaheen Public School in Shaheen Bagh in southwest Delhi.(ANI)
         

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly began Saturday morning amid tight security after a high-pitched election campaign by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

An electorate of over 1.47 crore people will decide the fate of 672 candidates.

The polling began at 8 am and will end at 6 pm, an official said.

Voters turned up in large numbers at Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act for almost two months now. AAP’s sitting MLA Amanatullah is up against Congress’s Parvez Hashmi and BJP’s Brahm Singh Bidhuri.

Tight security arrangements are in place at Shaheen Bagh where two incidents of shooting have taken place recently.

Besides police security, polling stations falling in the “critical category” have got paramilitary cover. Activities at such stations are being monitored through webcasting, officials said, according to PTI.

All five polling stations in Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of massive protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, are under critical category.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar was one of the early voters. He cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of Science and Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent.

Among the prominent candidates in the election are Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Raghav Chadha of the AAP; four former mayors -- Azad Singh, Yogender Chandolia, Ravinder Gupta and Khushi Ram -- of the BJP; and Shivani Chopra, daughter of Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra.

There are 13,750 polling booths across Delhi.

The AAP which won 67 of the 70 seats in 2015, is hoping to repeat that performance. The BJP is hoping to ride on its Lok Sabha election success to dislodge the AAP. The Congress which ran a comparatively low profile campaign is seeking to improve it its performance after it drew a blank in the last assembly polls.

The result will be declared on Tuesday.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
LIVE: Jaishankar, Parvesh Verma among early voters in Delhi assembly polls
LIVE: Jaishankar, Parvesh Verma among early voters in Delhi assembly polls
‘Take responsibility of Delhi’: Arvind Kejriwal appeals to women to cast vote
‘Take responsibility of Delhi’: Arvind Kejriwal appeals to women to cast vote
AAP seeks to retain power against BJP challenge as Delhi votes today
AAP seeks to retain power against BJP challenge as Delhi votes today
Set for a fight, BJP deploys 1,800 workers on each seat for Delhi polls
Set for a fight, BJP deploys 1,800 workers on each seat for Delhi polls
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Agra may be stops on Donald Trump’s India trip
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Agra may be stops on Donald Trump’s India trip
‘Protector turns predator’: Security officer who killed judge’s wife, son gets death
‘Protector turns predator’: Security officer who killed judge’s wife, son gets death
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
Delhi Election 2020: What is at stake for AAP, BJP & Congress
Delhi Election 2020: What is at stake for AAP, BJP & Congress
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news