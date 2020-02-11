Delhi election result 2020: As vote counting begins, politicians across party lines seek divine intervention

assembly-elections

Leaders and workers of rival political parties on Tuesday made a dash to temples and held prayers seeking divine intervention as election commission officials readied to count the votes for the Delhi assembly elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Manish Sisodia prayed at home and his rival Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vijay Goel went to the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place ahead of the counting of votes for all the 70 assembly seats at 8am.

“We are confident of a win today because we have worked for people in the last five years,” Delhi’s outgoing deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, according to news agency ANI.

Some supporters of the AAP were also seen offering a prayer in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur for the success of their party for the third time in the national capital.

The AAP is locked in a fierce battle with the BJP for the control of the 70-member Delhi assembly.

Five exit polls, released soon after voting ended on Saturday, have given the AAP a clear edge and predicted the BJP could win between seven to 23 seats.

The Congress, they suggested, would come a distant third — either failing to secure any seat, according to two polls, or, at best, winning three seats.

Ahead of the voting on Saturday, the Capital saw an aggressive campaign mounted by the BJP as several of its leaders led by Union home minister Amit Shah attacked the AAP.

The BJP, looking to bet back to power in the Capital, based its campaign on issues of Hindutva and nationalism and its strident opposition to the protests at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The AAP stuck to its development agenda and focussed on its work over the last five years, such as fixing government schools and healthcare in the Capital.

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP had swept the last assembly elections in 2015 winning 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP had got three seats while the Congress failed to open its account.