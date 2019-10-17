Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 Highlights: ‘We removed Article 370 for the country, not for politics’, says PM Modi

assembly-elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Maharashtra on Thursday in the run-up to the October 21 state assembly election.

Speaking at his first rally of the day in Beed’s Parli, the PM said that the Opposition leaders were getting worried about the hard work being put in by BJP workers.

“I want to tell them that BJP has an army of dedicated workers, and hence, they win hearts and contribute to the party’s victories,” the PM said. His other rallies are in Satara and Pune.

The BJP is fighting the election in alliance with the Shiv Sena.

Here are the highlights:

-Today, if the whole state is behind the BJP-Shiv Sena Govt, it is because of the hard work we’ve put in the last five years. On one side, there is the work-ethic of the current government, and on the other is the selfishness of the Congress-NCP leaders.

- I want to remind the entire country from Beed that whenever Article 370 is discussed in the future, every person who’s made fun of the decision, who has stood against and challenged it, will be discussed:

-We removed Article 370 for the country, and not for politics

- A leader of Congress said that by removing Article 370, we had lost Kashmir entirely. Have we lost it, really? Why are people who have ruled the country for the longest time after independence saying such things?

-I have a complete list of such hate comments made by the Congress leaders. They are completely opposite to the emotions of the country.

- The country can see through their scams and their fake remarks now. The country will punish them for their misdoings when the time comes, but Maharashtra has got the first opportunity to do it.

- We are investing Rs 3.5 lakh crore for water conversation. This is unprecedented in the history of not just India, but the entire world.

- We are striving to ensure drinking water reaches every house in Maharashtra by 2022. The track record of the last five years of Maharashtra government also supports this oath.

- The government sent instant relief when the situation got difficult due to drought. From disaster relief to crop insurances, we’ve supplied support of all kinds.

Today, every farmer is getting direct benefit into his account under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

- Ever since we stopped the practice of middlemen, Rs 8.5 lakh crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of the needy in the entire country. Here in Maharashtra, the number stands at Rs 42,000 crore.

- The middlemen, earlier, used to take away about Rs 1.5 lakh crore earlier. After our implementation of the DBT schemes, we have managed to save this huge amount.

This is your hard-earned money which was getting stolen earlier, but is getting used for you now.

- I’m happy that Beed is getting connected to the railway network gradually. The connectivity is getting better here, water resources are getting better and electricity supply is getting regular. That means that the right environment is being created for industry

