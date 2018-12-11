Rahul Gandhi press meet LIVE: ‘Time for change,’ says Rahul Gandhi as Congress takes Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, ahead in MP
Strong performances in at least two Hindi heartland states, as election result trends indicate on Tuesday, would not have come at a better time for Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who completes one year in office next week.
8:03 pm IST
8:01 pm IST
7:59 pm IST
7:55 pm IST
7:53 pm IST
7:45 pm IST
7:40 pm IST
Under his leadership, the opposition party has taken a lead in Rajasthan and seems headed for a victory in Chhattisgarh, according to the latest trends. The Congress is also locked in a tantalisingly close contest with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a press meet at 7 pm.
Demonetisation is a scam, we have been saying that. Other than attacking the current dispensation, we would be setting the architecture for a new vision, Rahul Gandhi said.
“The BJP has a certain ideology and we will fight against it. We have won this elections, we will also win in 2019. However, we do not want to get rid of anyone, hum kisi ko mukt nahi karna chahtein,” said Rahul Gandhi.
It is a reality that the Rafale deal was marred in corruption. The PM was elected to solve the issue of unemployment and corruption but the PM is not able to respond. He is unable to take the pressure that is coming from the Opposition. India is facing a job crisis, he should resolve it, the Congress president said.
The questions being raised on EVMs is a generic one. There are problems in EVMs universally,” said Rahul Gandhi.
There are serious questions being asked about the future of our youngsters, about how we plan on providing jobs to them. There is a sense of discontentment, inability to see the future,” said Rahul Gandhi.
Election results are out, and I congratulate Congress workers and the people. It’s a people’s win, youth’s win. We have defeated BJP in Rajasthan, MP, and Chhattisgarh.
As counting of votes began in five states of Rajasthan, Telangana, MP, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram, according to latest trends the opposition party under his leadership has taken a lead in Rajasthan and seems headed for a victory in Chhattisgarh, according to the latest trends