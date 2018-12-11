Rahul Gandhi press meet LIVE: ‘Time for change,’ says Rahul Gandhi as Congress takes Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, ahead in MP

Strong performances in at least two Hindi heartland states, as election result trends indicate on Tuesday, would not have come at a better time for Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who completes one year in office next week.

Under his leadership, the opposition party has taken a lead in Rajasthan and seems headed for a victory in Chhattisgarh, according to the latest trends. The Congress is also locked in a tantalisingly close contest with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh.

Click here for theLIVE updates of Assembly election results 2018

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a press meet at 7 pm.

Follow live updates here:

8:03 pm IST We would be setting the architecture for a new vision: Rahul Demonetisation is a scam, we have been saying that. Other than attacking the current dispensation, we would be setting the architecture for a new vision, Rahul Gandhi said.





8:01 pm IST Yes, we won but we do not want to ‘mukt’ anyone of anywhere: Rahul “The BJP has a certain ideology and we will fight against it. We have won this elections, we will also win in 2019. However, we do not want to get rid of anyone, hum kisi ko mukt nahi karna chahtein,” said Rahul Gandhi.





7:59 pm IST PM unable to take pressure that is coming from the Opposition: Rahul It is a reality that the Rafale deal was marred in corruption. The PM was elected to solve the issue of unemployment and corruption but the PM is not able to respond. He is unable to take the pressure that is coming from the Opposition. India is facing a job crisis, he should resolve it, the Congress president said.





7:55 pm IST Questions being raised on EVMs is a generic one: Rahul Gandhi The questions being raised on EVMs is a generic one. There are problems in EVMs universally,” said Rahul Gandhi.





7:53 pm IST Serious questions being asked about future of our youngsters: Rahul There are serious questions being asked about the future of our youngsters, about how we plan on providing jobs to them. There is a sense of discontentment, inability to see the future,” said Rahul Gandhi.





7:45 pm IST Victory of Congress workers: Rahul Election results are out, and I congratulate Congress workers and the people. It’s a people’s win, youth’s win. We have defeated BJP in Rajasthan, MP, and Chhattisgarh.



