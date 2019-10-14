Watch | What do the Maharashtra and Haryana elections have in store?

assembly-elections

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 10:32 IST

In the first set of state assembly polls after BJP’s victory in the Lok sabha elections, Haryana and Maharashtra go to polls on October 21. What is the significance of the polls? Will the BJP win again? What explains its dominance? How has it expanded its base? What is the crisis in the Congress? To discuss the big political themes of the election, Rahul Verma of the Centre for Policy Research joins this edition of The Big Picture.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 10:32 IST