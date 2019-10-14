e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Watch | What do the Maharashtra and Haryana elections have in store?

In the first set of state assembly polls after BJP’s victory in the Lok sabha elections, Haryana and Maharashtra go to polls on October 21. What is the significance of the polls? Will the BJP win again?

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 14, 2019 10:32 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

In the first set of state assembly polls after BJP’s victory in the Lok sabha elections, Haryana and Maharashtra go to polls on October 21. What is the significance of the polls? Will the BJP win again? What explains its dominance? How has it expanded its base? What is the crisis in the Congress? To discuss the big political themes of the election, Rahul Verma of the Centre for Policy Research joins this edition of The Big Picture.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 10:32 IST

top news
Pak mastered art of sponsoring terror, says NSA Doval at anti-terror meet
Pak mastered art of sponsoring terror, says NSA Doval at anti-terror meet
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
11 dead after building collapses following cylinder blast in UP’s Mau
11 dead after building collapses following cylinder blast in UP’s Mau
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
‘Attempt to split China will end in shattered bones’: Xi on Hong Kong protests
‘Attempt to split China will end in shattered bones’: Xi on Hong Kong protests
Ahead of BCCI’s new era, Sourav Ganguly identifies immediate challenges
Ahead of BCCI’s new era, Sourav Ganguly identifies immediate challenges
UP man digs pit to bury kid, finds infant alive in pot three feet below
UP man digs pit to bury kid, finds infant alive in pot three feet below
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
trending topics
UP Cylinder BlastHAL StrikeDelhi Air PollutionAyodhya CaseDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarShah Rukh KhanGoogle DoodleZakir Naik
don't miss
latest news
India News