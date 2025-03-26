Menu Explore
An expert suggests simple ways to raise your vibration and feel more connected

ByKanakanjali Roy
Mar 26, 2025 01:00 AM IST

From the clothes you wear to the water you drink, small choices can either lift your frequency or weigh it down.

Raising your vibration is not just about positive thinking; it is about tuning into your energy on all levels. From the clothes you wear to the water you drink, small choices can either lift your frequency or weigh it down. If you are feeling off or disconnected, sometimes the answer isn't doing more, but simply shifting the energy around you.

Simple ways to raise your vibration and feel more connected(Freepik)
Simple ways to raise your vibration and feel more connected(Freepik)

Isabelle Gloria, a Spiritual teacher, shared some easy ways to raise your vibration and feel more aligned with the Universe.

1. Wear linen and natural materials – Linen has one of the highest vibrational frequencies of all fabrics, while synthetic materials can block energy flow. Wearing natural fibers like linen, silk, or organic cotton helps keep your energy field open and elevated.

2. Infuse your water with intention – Water is programmable and absorbs intention. Before drinking, speak an affirmation into it, such as: "May this water nourish and elevate my vibration."

3. Surround yourself with high-frequency sound – Sound influences your energy field. Listening to high-vibrational frequencies can clear stagnant energy and instantly shift your state. Try:

  • 432 Hz or 528 Hz music
  • Crystal singing bowls and sound baths
  • Tibetan bowls, chanting, or light language
  • Even humming or toning can raise your vibration

4. Call in your Cosmic Family – Your star seed origins hold vibrational keys that can shift your energy instantly. Connecting with your guides helps clear low frequencies and anchor newfound wisdom. Try this: Before sleep, ask your star family to recalibrate your energy field, and you may wake up feeling lighter. You might even experience starry dreams or receive sudden insights.

5. Spend time in natural light – Sunlight carries the frequency of the Solar Logos, the divine intelligence of our Sun, which radiates Source energy into our reality. Just five minutes of intentional sunlight exposure can recalibrate your energy, activate your light body, and align you with higher frequencies.

These simple practices can make a big difference in how you feel!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
