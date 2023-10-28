News / Astrology / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2023 predicts new projects

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2023 predicts new projects

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 28, 2023 12:09 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for October 28, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Do not skip a meal today.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay healthy and happy today

There is a need for more conversations in the relationship. Handle the official pressure to attain success in the career. Both your wealth & health are good.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, October 28, 2023: There is a need for more conversations in the relationship.

Your romantic life is good today. Resolve the professional challenges to be productive. Financial success will be there and health is also in good shape.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be ready to embrace new love today. Female Aquarius natives will be surprised to see someone whom you have known for a long period proposing. You may also come across someone special while traveling today, at a restaurant, family function, or while at work. Be careful while discussing the past and avoid incidents that may hurt the over. Today is also good to fix the marriage.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

It is good to keep office politics under wraps and focus on work. You have some crucial projects and it is vital you pay attention to official responsibilities. Do not keep any task pending. Some Aquarius natives will travel for job reasons. IT professionals and copy editors may need to rework on a specific assignment as clients want changes. This may put down the spirits. Be diplomatic while discussing tasks with the management but also provide your observations which may please the management.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Money will be a major factor today as you plan to invest in a property. However, you will find assistance from a friend or a sibling. A previous investment will also help you by giving a good return. Some Aquarius natives will buy a car in the first half of the day. You may also provide financial assistance to a sibling or a needy friend.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Do not skip a meal today. Instead have a healthy one rich in nutrients and vitamins. Start the day with mild exercise. You may also join a gym today which will help to tone your physique. Eye and throat-related issues may impact you in the second half of the day. Consult a doctor to resolve this issue. Some natives may develop migraines or viral fever that may impact their routine life.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

