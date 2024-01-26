 Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 26, 2024 predicts good returns for traders - Hindustan Times
Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 26, 2024 predicts good returns for traders

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 26, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Capricorn daily horoscope for Jan 26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. No health issues crop up today.

Capricorn – 22nd December to 19th January)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, - You love taking risks

Expect minor troubles in the love life today but settle them. Professional success will be accompanied by good finance. No health issues crop up today.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, January 26, 2024: Handle wealth smartly as the returns will not be good today

Troubleshoot romantic issues and handle official tasks with care. Handle wealth smartly as the returns will not be good today. However, no major health issue will trouble you.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Be sincere while handling romance-related issues. Your genuine approach will help keep the love affair intact. Do not get into verbal arguments today and always support the partner in different endeavors. This will ensure you share the emotions, strengthening the bonding. As your parents will show a positive nod, you can go ahead with the marriage plan. Single Capricorns will have more chances to meet someone new today. This will be more accurate in the lives of students.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Have a productive day in terms of work. Be confident at work and ensure you accomplish all the tasks within the deadline. Some urgent and crucial tasks will come to you which will require you to work additional hours. Be sincere and punctual and also avoid office controversies. Do not get into arguments with seniors. Traders dealing with electronics, automobile accessories, food materials, footwear, and fashion accessories will see good returns today.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

No major money-related issues will come up. The first part of the day will not be productive in terms of wealth but that doesn’t influence your lifestyle. Do not lend money to anyone, especially a large sum as the chances of getting it back will be difficult. Some Capricorns will have financial disputes with a sibling. Today is auspicious to invest in property. You may also buy a vehicle.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with mild exercise. You may go for a walk in the park for about 30 minutes. Yoga or meditation is also a good way to keep mental health under control. Some Capricorns will develop minor ailments related to the eyes, ears, and throat. However, the general health will be good. Spend time with the family in the evening to be more relaxed.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

