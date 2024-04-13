Crystal healing: Here's which stone best aligns with your zodiac sign

Crystal healing includes the use of semi-precious stones to balance a person's energy. While every crystal has metaphysical properties, specific types are used in different healing practices. Here's which stones best align with each zodiac sign: Which crystal each zodiac sign should wear

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Aries are known for exhibiting high energy. Their natural confidence and boldness best align with Red Carnelian. This deep red stone symbolises courage, vitality, and creativity. It is associated with the sacral and root chakras.

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)

As an earth sign, Taurus is known for being dependable and loyal. The crystal that best suits their graceful yet stubborn nature is Rose Quartz. This pink-hued crystal symbolises unconditional love and is associated with the heart chakra.

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)

Known for being witty and able to outsmart anyone in the room, Gemini's energy best aligns with Tiger's Eye. This powerful grounding crystal shields the wearer from negative energies. It is associated with the solar plexus chakra.

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)

Famous for being sentimental, Cancer are some of the kindest souls out there. To help balance their emotions, they should use Moonstone. This ethereal crystal matches their energy and helps keep negative emotions at bay. It is associated with the heart and crown chakras.

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)

Known for radiating main-character energy, the crystal that best aligns with the energy of Leo is Sunstone. This high vibrational stone symbolises joy, empowerment, and strength. It is linked with the solar plexus chakra.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)

The highly analytical Virgo always strives for perfection. They are sought after by other signs for advice. Lapis Lazuli works well for them as this regal blue crystal brings out inner truth and gives a sense of clarity. It is associated with the third eye chakra.

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)

Libra always seeks balance in life. As they are naturally inclined towards harmony and equilibrium, they should opt for Green Aventurine. This crystal stands for healing, growth, and abundance. It is linked with the heart chakra.

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Scorpios are famous for their intense personalities. Their strong and independent nature works extremely well with Black Obsidian. Associated with the root chakra, this shiny volcanic glass is a highly protective stone and encourages transformation, fulfilment, and manifestation.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Carefree, loving, and adventurous are some of the words that best describe Sagittarius. Their curious nature calls for Amazonite. This subtle bluish-green stone helps reduce fears and has a calming effect. It is associated with the heart chakra.

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Capricorn not only loves big dreams but does anything in their power to achieve them. The crystal that best suits their ambitious nature is Amethyst. This highly spiritual stone instils calmness and removes guilt. It also helps a person advance in their spiritual practices and is linked with the third eye chakra.

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Known for their uniqueness, Aquarius are dreamers who always think outside the box. Labradorite's energy matches theirs as this radiant crystal symbolises intuition, psychic abilities, and self-discovery. It is associated with the throat and crown chakras.

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)

Pisces are often the most caring and loving souls. Their unbiased nature gives them intuitive abilities. The crystal that best aligns with their traits is Sodalite. This blue and white specked stone is known for enhancing intuition, allowing the wearer to manifest their heart's desire. It is linked with the throat and third eye chakras.