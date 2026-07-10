Yogini Ekadashi is one of the most important Ekadashis dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Observed during the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon) in the month of Ashadha, the day is believed to help devotees purify their mind, seek forgiveness for past actions and strengthen their spiritual path. Beyond its religious importance, many Vedic astrologers also consider Yogini Ekadashi a powerful time for self-reflection, discipline and inner growth.

Yogini Ekadashi 2026: Dates, timings, and astrological significance (Pinterest)

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Yogini Ekadashi 2026: Date and Timings:

According to the Drik Panchang, Yogini Ekadashi will be observed on June 10, 2026.

Ekadashi Tithi begins: 08:16 AM on Jul 10, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi ends:05:22 AM on Jul 11, 2026

What is Yogini Ekadashi?

Yogini Ekadashi falls every year during the Krishna Paksha of Ashadha month. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe in Hinduism. Devotees observe a fast, offer prayers and chant Vishnu mantras to seek divine blessings and spiritual progress.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Hindu scriptures, observing this Ekadashi with sincerity is believed to help devotees overcome negative karma and move closer to a life of peace, compassion and righteousness. What does Yogini Ekadashi mean in astrology? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Hindu scriptures, observing this Ekadashi with sincerity is believed to help devotees overcome negative karma and move closer to a life of peace, compassion and righteousness. What does Yogini Ekadashi mean in astrology? {{/usCountry}}

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In Vedic astrology, every Ekadashi is considered a spiritually powerful day because it falls on the eleventh lunar day, a time when the Moon's influence is believed to support greater mental clarity and self-control.

Astrologers believe that fasting on Ekadashi is not only about avoiding food but also about reducing distractions. By practising discipline, meditation and prayer, devotees may find it easier to calm the mind and focus on their spiritual goals.

The waning Moon during Yogini Ekadashi is also associated with letting go. Many people use this time to release negative emotions, unhealthy habits and limiting beliefs while making space for personal and spiritual growth.

Why do devotees observe the fast?

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Fasting on Yogini Ekadashi is seen as an act of devotion as well as self-discipline. Many devotees believe the vrat helps them strengthen their connection with Lord Vishnu while encouraging patience, gratitude and mindfulness.

Some people observe a complete fast, while others consume fruits, milk or sattvic foods based on their health and family traditions.

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Rituals to follow on Yogini Ekadashi:

Many devotees spend the day in prayer and quiet reflection. Some common practices include:

Chanting "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya."

Reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama.

Reading the Bhagavad Gita or Vishnu Purana.

Meditating to develop inner peace.

Donating food, clothes or other essentials to those in need.

Avoiding anger, negative speech and unnecessary conflicts.

The deeper message of Yogini Ekadashi

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While Yogini Ekadashi is widely known as a fasting day, its deeper purpose goes beyond abstaining from food. In astrology and Hindu spiritual traditions, the day represents purification of the mind, emotional balance and conscious living.

Rather than focusing only on rituals, Yogini Ekadashi encourages devotees to cultivate compassion, self-control and gratitude. Whether through prayer, meditation or acts of kindness, the day serves as a reminder that lasting transformation begins from within.