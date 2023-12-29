close_game
News / Astrology / Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, December 29, 2023 predicts minor ruckus

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, December 29, 2023 predicts minor ruckus

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 29, 2023 12:03 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for Dec 29, 2023 to know your astrological predictions. Entrepreneurs will receive a bank loan in the first half of the day.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No trouble unsettles you

Today, the love life will be happy & productive. Professionally you will have a packed day. The daily horoscope also predicts good wealth for you.

Gemini Daily Horoscope, December 29, 2023: Today, the love life will be happy & productive.
Gemini Daily Horoscope, December 29, 2023: Today, the love life will be happy & productive.

Settle the troubles in the love life for a better day. At the workplace, you have a tight schedule but will accomplish all tasks. Financially you are good today and health is also at your side.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

You may find love today. Despite minor ruckus in life, there will be love in the air and you will have some good moments. Share the emotions by spending more time together. Single natives may come across interesting persons and can be serious about proposing. While this is a good time to propose, you would need to analyze different factors before making the final decision. You may also introduce the lover to the family to get the acceptance.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Your office life will see many ups and downs today. While some IT projects may not take off as expected, government officers can expect a heavy workload. Media persons, designers, and architects will travel for jobs and those who deal with automobiles or machines will see new opportunities abroad. Some females may get into office romance which can invite unwanted attention. Those who are keen to switch jobs can put down the paper today.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

You are wealthy today and this also helps to make smart investments. Consider trading and speculative business as good options to augment wealth. You can take the help of a financial advisor as investments will do wonders. Today is also auspicious to buy furniture o an automobile at home. Entrepreneurs will receive a bank loan in the first half of the day.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there. But it is good to be careful while driving in a hilly terrain. You can try adventure sports on a vacation but be careful while trying underwater activities. Control your diet and reduce the intake of both sugar and salt. Stay away from oily and greasy food. Those who are suffering from hypertension need to be in the company of people with a positive attitude.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
