Want dazzling success? Wear diamond on this day to get maximum benefits, know it

South Africa has been a primary producer and exporter of diamond. However, around the 16th Century, India was also considered one of the diamond producing regions. With the invention of new techniques and machinery the production of diamonds has become convenient. It is found in yellow, brown, blue and red colours. Diamonds are mined in countries like Angola, Namibia, Russia and several others. Also, diamonds are found in abundance in these countries.

Diamond holds the top position among all the gems and appearance wise, it is bright and hard. It is scratch free and hence also called a thunderbolt. It is a precious gem which is formed at the core of the earth after the reactions for several million years. There is a special discussion about diamonds in economics by Kautilya. From Gods to humans, all have been affected by the gems and diamond is not an exception. The relative gravity of diamond is 3:48. It is a completely transparent gem. If there is any stain or scratch on diamond then it is considered faulty. If a pure diamond is kept under the sunlight it radiates rays.

It is also believed that white diamond is sattvik, red diamond is tamoguni, yellow diamond is rajoguni and black diamond is Shudravarni.

The astrological angle to this is that the diamond is a gem of Shukra. The master of Taurus and Libra is Shukra. The diamond is of great value and makes the beholder rich. If Shukra is the lord of good expressions in the Kundli then wearing a diamond can attract prosperity.

One should wear a diamond at the time of Lagnesh Shukra for health and wellbeing, while for child and education at Panchmesh Shukra and during Navmesh Shukra for fortune, child and religious deeds. Many Gods have advised using diamond when there is a hindrance in Shukra Mahadasha, delays in marriage and weak Shukra in Kundli or any affliction or warding off the enemies.

Shukra is the lord of love and passion. Pleasing the Shukra helps in making life beautiful and brings happiness. Hence, one should wear a diamond after finding out the correct situation and timing. One should wear a diamond in Anamika on the Friday of Shukla Paksha. It is prohibited to use pearls, manik, moonga and yellow pukhraj with the diamond.