Subscribe
2 most lucky zodiac signs with the beginning of Spring Equinox 2025

BySoumi Pyne
Mar 21, 2025 05:13 PM IST

March 21, 2025, is a game-changing day for two zodiac signs that may naturally draw in luck and abundance.

March 21, 2025, is a game-changing day for two zodiac signs that may naturally draw in luck and abundance. With Venus retrograde in Aries linking up with Pluto in Aquarius, the universe is turning up the heat, making our desires feel almost magnetic. This isn’t just about attracting good things, it’s about waking up to deep, life-changing growth.

Read about the two lucky zodiac signs with the beginning of Spring Equinox on March 21, 2025.(Freepik)
Read about the two lucky zodiac signs with the beginning of Spring Equinox on March 21, 2025.(Freepik)

Also Read 2 zodiac signs may foresee good fortune and abundance during the Aries season 2025

Taurus

Today’s Venus-Pluto sextile is shaking up your career and long-term goals, helping you attract more success. But this isn’t just about money or status—you’re craving something deeper and more meaningful. Pluto is turning up the intensity, making you aware of ambitions you may not have noticed before. Maybe you’re considering a career shift, redefining success, or stepping into a role that commands more respect.

With Venus still retrograde, don’t rush. The best move might be to wait. There’s power in patience, sometimes, letting things unfold naturally brings the best results. Think of it like letting the dough rise. The right opportunities are coming soon.

Gemini

Today’s Venus-Pluto sextile is shaking things up, but you need to be real. Right now, part of you wants to stick to what’s familiar, while another part is ready for something completely new. The way you see life is changing, and deep down, you know you're ready for more luck and growth.

Maybe it was a book, a conversation with an ex (thanks, Venus retrograde!), or even a random Instagram reel that got you thinking. Whatever it was, this moment is pushing you to see new possibilities. You’re craving something real, something that truly matters.

Pluto and Venus are helping you focus on what’s important. This is your time to get clear on your message, figure out what you stand for, and start a new chapter today.

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Follow Us On