2 zodiac signs will likely receive luck and abundance during a partial Solar Eclipse 2025

Aries- With Mercury moving back into Pisces, things may feel slower than you’d like. You’re eager to race ahead, but the universe is putting up a temporary red light. Behind the scenes, your path is being adjusted, so be ready for unexpected changes that will actually work in your favour. Stay focused, be flexible, and trust your instincts when it’s time to move. The moon passes the sun on the day of an annular solar eclipse, in Las Horquetas, Santa Cruz, Argentina, October 2, 2024. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian(REUTERS)

The Solar Eclipse is your power boost! It’s here to recharge your fire and push you forward. If you’ve felt stuck, use this energy to refuel and go full speed ahead. This is your moment, opportunities are lining up, and all eyes are on you. Get ready to take control and drive straight toward success!

Pisces- For the past few weeks, life may have felt like a confusing maze, full of shifting reflections of yourself. But with Mercury moving back into your sign, it’s time to clear the illusions and focus on who you truly want to be. You have endless possibilities, but now, the universe is nudging you to choose a path that feels authentic.

Listen to your inner voice and let go of doubts that have held you back. Mercury retrograde will help you find clarity, making it easier to express your thoughts and turn ideas into real change.

At the same time, the Solar Eclipse in Aries is giving you the push you need. It’s time to own your worth, make bold decisions, and leave hesitation behind. Aries energy is here to help you break free from uncertainty and step into your power. Let go of the past, trust in your strength, and move forward with confidence.