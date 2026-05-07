3 zodiac signs may attract fiscal growth and new opportunities by this weekend, according to a tarot reader

This week may bring promising financial energy for a few zodiac signs, according to tarot insights shared by tarot reader Kishori Sud. While some signs are being encouraged to stay patient and disciplined, others may experience recognition, abundance, or new opportunities connected with money and growth. Tarot readings.

Here are the three zodiac signs that may stand out for luck, prosperity, and positive financial movement this week.

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Scorpio: Stability and abundance may grow Scorpio’s tarot card for the week is the Nine of Pentacles, a card strongly connected with independence, financial stability, and personal success.

According to the tarot reading, Scorpios may begin seeing the results of their hard work and discipline. This period encourages them to enjoy what they have built instead of constantly questioning their worth.

Sagittarius: A new financial opportunity may arrive Sagittarius draws the Ace of Pentacles, a tarot card often linked with fresh beginnings, money, and practical opportunities.

The reading suggests that something connected to work, finances, or stability may quietly enter their life this week. While the opportunity may appear small initially, it could hold long-term value. You are being encouraged to stay open to consistent and grounded opportunities rather than chasing quick rewards.

Cancer: Recognition and success may finally arrive Cancer’s tarot card, the Six of Wands, points toward recognition, victory, and emotional validation.

According to the reading, something Cancer natives have been working toward may finally bring results, praise, or a sense of achievement this week.

“A beautiful energy of victory surrounds you today,” the reading says.

This is also a reminder for Cancerians to stop shrinking themselves to make others comfortable and to receive success without guilt.

Disclaimer: This article is based on informational purposes only. Reader's discretion is advised.