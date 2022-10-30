5 Bollywood celebrities who strongly believe in astrology for career choices

Astrology has been used for ages to predict the future and prevent tragedies. Many Bollywood stars also believe in astrology since they understand that the future can only be predicted, not seen. Let's read about 5 Bollywood celebrities who strongly believe in astrology.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan

In 2000, Big B was coping with terrible fortune when his company went bankrupt leaving him with a ton of court cases, no films and huge debt. In these times, Amitabh Bachchan let astrology guide him. He believes that gemstones make a great impact in life. He is often seen wearing stones like blue sapphire, emerald and opal. This powerful combination represents the strength of Venus, Mercury and Saturn which has truly helped him to rise from the ashes.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra is an international actress, singer, and producer. She has stated that before making any major decisions in her life, she has often spoken to astrologers. She even took astrological guidance before she and Nick got married. She feels astrology can guide you towards wiser decisions and away from mistakes. There are many Bollywood actors other than Chopra who also believe in astrology.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn(AFP)

Ajay Devgn has often admitted that he definitely believes in astrology and also discusses the release dates of his movies with his astrologer. For good fortune, he also changed the spellings of his name by removing the “a” in his surname. After this, many of his films became box office hits. He also believes in the power of gemstones and is seen wearing a yellow Sapphire. The qualities of stone are represented well in calm and serene nature.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

There is no denying Alia Bhatt's brilliance as an actor. She does, however, think that her success is also a result of astrology. Before making any important decisions in her life, she often consults her astrologer. She feels that astrology has guided her in choosing the appropriate career choices. The rise in fame of Alia Bhatt has been nothing less than spectacular. In the movie Student of the Year, she made her first acting debut in 2012. The star has now gone on to make some brilliant movies with top bollywood actors.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is well-known for both her elegance and talent. She is also known for having a strong belief in astrology. Before making any important decisions in her life she often consults an astrologer. Jacqueline feels that astrology can improve your understanding of who you are and what the future holds for you. She also believes that gratitude and positive thinking can have a significant impact in your life and astrology can help you in achieving this.