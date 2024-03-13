5 Chinese zodiac signs that might get lucky by the end of the weekend

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) This week, if you're single, your chances of finding love are very high. Spend time with your friends and family because these connections could lead you to meet your soulmate. Even though it might seem uncertain, trust that everything will work out in the end. Read your weekly Chinese horoscope based on your zodiac sign.(Freepik)

If you're already in a relationship, focus on spending quality time with your partner. Create a special space just for the two of you where your love can flourish. Let your creative side shine to enhance your relationship and take it to new heights.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

If you're single and looking for a partner this week, trust your instincts. It's important not to get distracted by superficial things like money or appearance. Look deeper at a person's true character.

If you're already in a relationship, listen to your intuition. If you sense someone trying to come between you and your partner, don't ignore it. Take steps to address the situation. Don't let societal expectations stop you from protecting your relationship.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

For single Roosters, love is in the air this week! Trust your instincts when it comes to making decisions, whether it's picking an outfit for a date or reaching out to someone you're interested in. The universe has your back, so let it work its magic for you!

If you're already in a relationship, your love life may not be as intense as those who are single, but you're still protected from negative influences. Pay attention to your gut feelings and the signs around you. Something significant is happening, giving you the chance to shape your romantic destiny. Trust in yourself and the path you're on.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

If you are single then get ready for an exciting and unexpected love adventure this week! No matter what happens, you'll come out on top. If anyone has tried to cause you trouble in the past, karma is here to make things right now.

If you're already in a relationship, this week is perfect for taking your bond to new heights. Whether it's buying a house together, getting married, or starting a family, you're in for a positive and fulfilling step forward in your relationship. Trust in the journey ahead!

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

For single Pigs, don't worry! Your love life is looking bright this week, and you'll meet plenty of fascinating people. Just remember that you have choices and don't need to settle for anyone who isn't right for you. Stay true to yourself and don't let narcissists lead you astray.

If you're already in a relationship, get ready to impress your partner with your amazing personality, especially if there's a challenge or crisis. They'll be blown away by how you handle things and the clever solutions you come up with. Get ready for some major admiration from your partner!