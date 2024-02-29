Chinese Horoscope for March 2024: 5 zodiac signs likely to get lucky in love

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) If you're single, you've got great luck in love this month! You might feel extra charming and attractive, drawing potential partners towards you. If you're open to it, this luck could help you lay the groundwork for finding your perfect match. Read your Chinese love horoscope for March 2024 ( Representative Image)

If you're already in a relationship, trust that good things are coming your way. Make some big plans together because things will work out even better than you hoped, with some pleasant surprises. You and your partner will have some unforgettable experiences together.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read Chinese horoscope from Feb 26-Mar 3: Here's what each zodiac sign should know

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Single people born in the rooster years will get lucky in love is like a secret power working in the background. All those little efforts you've made to improve yourself and be kind to yourself are about to pay off in a big way. Get ready for something really special to happen unexpectedly.

Also Read 5 Chinese zodiac signs that ought to be lucky by the end of the weekend

If you're already in a relationship, you'll feel like royalty! Every good thing that happens in your life will have a positive effect on your relationship. It'll feel like a cycle of good things happening, and both you and your partner will be grateful for it!

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

If you're single, your luck in love stems from a special ritual or exercise you did before. If you've tried scripting, take a look back at what you wrote—you'll be amazed to see how much has come true! Get ready to celebrate some big wins in your love life.

If you're in a relationship, your intimate moments with your partner will shine bright, thanks to your luck in love. Just remember to keep those moments private! Why spoil the fun? You can boost this luck by incorporating your favourite or lucky colour into your intimate wardrobe.

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

If you're single this month, your luck in love will keep you safe from people who aren't right for you. Once those obstacles are cleared, you'll start noticing signs and coincidences everywhere, like repeating numbers. Your soulmate is getting closer!

If you're in a relationship, your luck in love is all about lasting objects. So, why not exchange meaningful gifts this month, like jewellery or plan a special vacation together? You could also consider getting a symbolic sculpture, like clasped hands, to represent your bond. These items will become lucky symbols for your relationship and help keep it strong for the long term.

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Single Rats has an unusual way to boost your luck in love this month through photography. Whether you have a friend help you or book a professional studio, capturing artistic images of yourself will bring luck.

If you're in a relationship, prioritize spending quality time together and nurturing your emotional connection. Engage in meaningful conversations without distractions like phones. These moments will turn into magical experiences, enhancing your luck in love.