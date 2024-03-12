Weekly Chinese Horoscope from March 11-17, 2024: Check what's in store for you

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) This week looks really good for individuals born under the rat years! You can expect some nice changes, especially with your loved ones or hanging out with your favourite people. Let's look at this week's horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign.(Freepik)

Lucky Day in Love: March 11

In the realm of love and relationships, it's a good idea to try something new this week. Maybe change your style, try out a different dating app, or let someone set you up on a blind date.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 15

If you feel like it, why not throw a spontaneous party for your friends on Thursday or Friday? The energy around that time will be great for bonding with your pals.

Lucky Day for Career: March 12

At work, make sure you're on top of your tasks and try to keep a positive attitude. The more positive you are, the more good things will come your way.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Individuals born under the Ox years should be cautious of big gestures from others this week. They might have hidden intentions that could disrupt your plans. This advice applies to all parts of your life.

Lucky Day in Love: March 12

In your romantic life, you'll feel protected and fortunate. Trust your heart and find a balance between spending time with your partner and caring for yourself.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 13

Your love life and social life will intertwine this week. Expect some great moments together if you're meeting your friends or family.

Lucky Day for Career: March 15

Watch out for trying too hard to please others at work this week. You might unintentionally attract negative energy.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

For the Tiger zodiac sign, it's important to take things easy this week. You might feel a bit sensitive due to certain events or memories from your past. Be kind to yourself, and don't dwell on past mistakes.

Lucky Day in Love: March 17

Your love life might feel a bit mysterious right now. Focus on taking care of yourself and being the best you can be. And if you notice any warning signs in your relationship, don't ignore them!

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 16

If someone asks you for money this week, it's best to politely decline. The energy around this time isn't great for financial exchanges with friends.

Lucky Day for Career: March 11

In your career, be confident and assertive, especially if you have an important presentation or public event coming up. Believe in yourself – you've got what it takes!

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

This week brings strong and positive energy your way. You'll feel like you're receiving a special cosmic favour, and obstacles will seem to disappear effortlessly. Plus, you'll have plenty of creative ideas flowing!

Lucky Day in Love: March 12

Don't overlook the good things in your love life this week. Take a moment to appreciate what you have and avoid falling for any manipulative behaviour or mistreatment from others.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 13

Some of you will be the life of the party among your friends this week. Keep your sense of humour handy, and be ready to share some jokes!

Lucky Day for Career: March 14

Be cautious of any romantic advances from colleagues or coworkers this week. Avoiding such entanglements is best as the outcome doesn't look favourable.

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

This week encourages you to reflect on what's positive and what's toxic in your life, and then take action accordingly. You might even consider a ritual to cut ties with negativity.

Lucky Day in Love: March 12

Don't let past relationships linger in your life, even if your ex wants to remain friends. It's best to move forward and focus on what's ahead.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 17

Your social life will benefit you this week, so try to be more engaged. You might even come across business opportunities through your friendships.

Lucky Day for Career: March 15

Your career path is wide open right now. Trust your instincts and take control of your future – it's yours to shape!

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

For individuals born in the Snake years, you're about to embark on a new phase of life. This week marks a transition period from the old to the new, and you're ready to embrace it wholeheartedly.

Lucky Day in Love: March 12

In matters of love, being upfront about your desires and boundaries is crucial. This openness will save you time and deepen your connection with your partner or help you find the right person sooner.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 15

If you're feeling uncertain about certain aspects of your life, seek guidance from those who have excelled in those areas. Avoid venting frustrations and instead focus on learning from their experiences.

Lucky Day for Career: March 17

Take charge of your career path this week, but be strategic in your approach. Keep some of your plans close to your chest, and be prepared to make bold moves when the time is right. It's all about calculated risks and seizing opportunities!

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

For the Horse sign, prepare for an exceptional week ahead because the cosmic energy is favouring you. As long as you keep moving forward, you're bound to come out on top.

Lucky Day in Love: March 17

In matters of the heart, exercise patience and restraint. Letting your anxieties take over or bombarding your partner with constant messages might push them away. Take a step back and allow things to unfold naturally.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 17

If you're feeling dissatisfied with your social circle or aspects of your life, consider journaling your thoughts. Your subconscious might signal a fake friend or a need for change in your social dynamics.

Lucky Day for Career: March 16

In your career realm, be clear and assertive about your goals and desires, especially if you're in a position of authority. Don't worry about pleasing everyone or conforming to labels – focus on what truly matters and strive to achieve your objectives with confidence and pride.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Stand tall and refuse to tolerate any disrespect from others. If you find yourself in a toxic environment, start working towards finding a way out, even if it takes some time to achieve.

Lucky Day in Love: March 12

There may be a connection with someone born under the Rabbit sign in matters of love. This could signify the arrival of a soulmate or the presence of someone trying to interfere in your romantic life.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 11

Be wary of any deceptive individuals within your social circle seeking to manipulate or exploit the group dynamic. Trust your intuition and stay vigilant.

Lucky Day for Career: March 11

In your professional life, consider making changes or exploring new opportunities. If you've been contemplating a career transition, now is the time to take decisive steps towards that goal.

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

People born in the monkey years should maintain a calm and steady demeanour this week. Rather than getting caught up in the chaos, step back and observe. You'll uncover valuable insights that will guide you on your path.

Lucky Day in Love: March 12

In matters of love and relationships, be cautious of someone taking advantage of your kindness or speaking ill of you to others. Reflect on whether you truly want this person and prioritize your well-being.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 11

Consider taking a more introverted approach this week and spend time reflecting on your past, present, and future. This introspection and a sense of stillness will help you gain clarity and find your true place in the world.

Lucky Day for Career: March 12

Focus on fulfilling your responsibilities and staying organized in your work life this week. Instead of trying new things, optimise existing processes to ensure efficiency and effectiveness.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

For the Rooster sign, this week brings a strong and stable energy to your life. It's a great time to embrace opportunities and confidently pursue your goals. If you feel inclined, treat yourself to something special, like a new pair of shoes or a haircut!

Lucky Day in Love: March 13

Focus more on nurturing your friendships than on romantic pursuits right now. Building strong connections with others will ultimately lead you to your true soulmate.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 12

Practice patience in your interactions this week, allowing everyone to share their perspectives. By balancing listening and speaking, you'll encounter fascinating experiences and deepen your friendships.

Lucky Day for Career: March 15

Trust your instincts and expertise in your professional endeavours. While seeking advice is valuable, remember that even experts can be wrong. Have confidence in your abilities and intuition as you navigate your career path.

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

This week encourages the people of dog signs to step out of their comfort zone and embrace courage. By doing so, you'll be amazed at how quickly you can learn and grow.

Lucky Day in Love: March 12

In matters of the heart, boost your confidence and self-esteem before romantic interactions. Remind yourself of your worth and how amazing you are. Be your own biggest supporter!

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 13

Take a more extroverted approach to socializing this week. Participate in clubs, activities, and social gatherings. Your cosmic blessings will likely be found when you actively engage with others.

Lucky Day for Career: March 16

If you've been considering furthering your education or enhancing your expertise in your field, now is an ideal time to make plans. You have the potential to become a subject-matter expert, so take advantage of opportunities for learning and growth.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

The energy this week calls for calmness and focus. Keep pushing forward with your goals, but it's best to keep your activities private, even on social media.

Lucky Day in Love: March 17

In matters of love, prioritize your well-being. Don't hesitate to take time for self-care and set boundaries if you need space.

Lucky Day in Friendship: March 15

Despite the need for privacy, find a balance between solitude and socializing. Consider hosting a spontaneous get-together with your closest friends. Spending quality time with them will nourish your soul.

Lucky Day for Career: March 17

Be cautious about letting your love life interfere with your career this week. The energy for such endeavours may not be favourable whether pursuing someone or being pursued. It's best to focus on your professional pursuits separately.