THANE: Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, who was arrested on July 8 for assaulting doctors and nursing staff at the Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli along with three accomplices, was produced before a Kalyan court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody until August 3. The court also remanded Sadhana Karande, the mother of the pregnant woman because of whom the assault happened, to police custody until Monday. Sena corporator surrenders in Dombivli hospital assault case

Despite the public and medical fraternity’s outrage at the assault, Mhatre was out on bail, granted by a Kalyan magistrate on July 14. On Saturday, during a special sitting, a division bench of the high court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad stayed the order, observing that the issue was a grave and serious one and there was “perversity” in the lower court’s order. The bail order has been kept in abeyance until further orders.

The HC bench directed Mhatre to surrender to the Vishnu Nagar police, where the FIR against him and his accomplices Ramesh Pawar, Pramod Nikam and Akshay Karande was registered, by 5 pm on Sunday. It also granted liberty to the police to initiate appropriate legal action, including attachment of the Sena politician’s immovable properties if he failed to surrender or remained untraceable. The case has been posted for further hearing on July 22.

Mhatre’s counsel Ganesh Patil told HT, “Mhatre was granted bail till July 22 by the Kalyan magistrate but that order has now been stayed by the hon’ble high court. Accordingly, he was produced before the court today and has been remanded to judicial custody. We will approach the Bombay high court on July 22 seeking his bail.”

Sadhna Karande, the fifth accused arrested in the case, had called Mhatre after her daughter, Priyanka Umale, who was nine months pregnant, went to Dombivli’s Shastri Nagar Hospital for her delivery. The treating doctors informed the family that the pregnancy was complicated and that the newborn would require immediate admission to a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, which was fully occupied at their hospital. The family was therefore advised to shift the patient to Sion Hospital. However, they approached Ramesh Mhatre instead with a complaint.

According to the police, Mhatre subsequently arrived at the hospital with his supporters and allegedly assaulted gynaecologist Dr Shrushti Bawiskar and Dr Vaibhav Salunkhe. CCTV footage of the assault went viral, triggering widespread public outrage and prompting demands from the opposition for strict action against Mhatre. The hospital remained shut for a couple of days following the assault, while the medical fraternity united to demand stringent action against Mhatre and enhanced security for healthcare workers.

The Maharashtra unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has now announced a 24-hour statewide strike of medical services on July 20. It has also threatened to launch an indefinite suspension of medical services from August 9 if the state government fails to take concrete steps to ensure the safety and security of doctors and all healthcare workers.

Apprehending disruption to essential medical services, the high court has appealed to the medical fraternity to reconsider its decision to go on strike.