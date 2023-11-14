From November 3rd to November 30th, 2023, Venus transit in Virgo, offering a unique window for love, luxury, and peace. During this celestial visit, relationships might transform, emphasizing the significance of small, often unnoticed gestures. According to Vedic Astrologers, these Astro tips on leveraging this Venus transit to invite abundance and prosperity into life. According to Vedic Astrologers, these Astro tips on leveraging this Venus transit to invite abundance and prosperity into life.

5 remedies to maintain peace and prosperity during Venus transit in Virgo

Virgo, an earthy sign, exhibits affection through tangible acts of service and support toward loved ones. This expression might manifest in tasks like cooking, offering assistance, or providing guidance. However, individuals under this sign need to strike a balance, avoiding excessive criticism or the pursuit of perfection, which could potentially strain relationships.

Remedies for Amplifying Venus' Influence

Wear white clothes on Fridays- Embracing white clothing on Fridays, associated with both Venus and the goddess Lakshmi, is believed to intensify the positive effects of Venus, fostering a greater sense of abundance.

Use fragrances- Utilizing perfumes, itra, or deodorants is believed to heighten Venus' influence, drawing in opulence and luxury. Applying these scents to the Venus mount in the palm is thought to magnify their effect.

Feed Cows and be kind to the visually impaired- Feeding cows or displaying kindness towards the visually impaired is not only a benevolent gesture but also amplifies the positive influence of Venus, attracting abundance and prosperity.

Apply Saffron Tilaks and consume them on Fridays- Applying saffron as a tilak on the forehead is believed to enhance energy flow and promote a positive aura. Consuming saffron on Fridays is considered highly auspicious, inviting good fortune.

Maintaining Cleanliness- Upholding cleanliness and orderliness in one's surroundings, whether at home or in the neighborhood, is essential to strengthen Venus' influence, inviting more prosperity and abundance.

By incorporating these practices and being mindful of one's conduct during the Venus transit in Virgo, individuals may open pathways to greater abundance and prosperity in their lives.

