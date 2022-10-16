5 zodiac signs that will always keep your secrets

One of the most crucial ingredients of a strong friendship is the ability to trust and believe in each other. Part of being true to your friend is honoring what they tell you, no matter the significance, with confidentiality and respect. Here's a list of zodiacs with whom your secrets are safe forever.

Scorpio: A Scorpio will never reveal your secrets if you confide in them and advise them to zip their lips up. Being the most secretive of all Zodiac signs, Scorpios are closed books who like to keep their matters private. They are highly experienced with all the foolproof ways of hiding things. You can be sure they won’t spill your secrets even, by accident as they have absolute mastery in being a mystery.

Virgo: A Virgo will not just undoubtedly preserve your secret, they will also help you in analyzing, reflecting and healing any past trauma. If it happened lately, they will try to resolve the issue and make you feel better. Virgos are not only highly intellectual, but also trustworthy and dependable. Virgos are well aware that some matters should never be discussed publicly.

Capricorn: You can truly relax and let go, if you’ve told your secret to a Capricorn. It will always remain safe with them. A Capricorn will never reveal your secret, let alone use it against you. This earth sign values tradition, morality and honesty above all. Being extremely wise, they understand that breaking someone else's trust by telling their secrets would never lead to anything good.

Taurus: Taurus is the sign that best understands the importance of keeping things private. If you let them know that it's a secret, they will keep it that way even if they are forced to tell someone. They will also listen to you patiently and offer assistance, if they feel you need it. People can try really hard to pull information out of Taurus, but they won't give it up.

Cancer: This water sign represents unconditional love and care. If you reveal a secret to them, they will carry it with them into the afterlife. They would only reveal the truth if they thought you were in danger and were attempting to protect you. If not, they will allow you to pick and choose who has access to your personal information. Cancerians appear to be exceedingly honest and loyal and if it's for the benefit of someone they care about, they won't mind lying to everyone in the world.