From April 6-12, 2025, will foresee some of the major shifts of life in different zones. Our expert, Manisha Koushik, predicts 5 zodiac signs may have an abundance of luck, new job offers, fiscal gains, and professional triumph. Keep reading to discover why these 5 zodiac signs will be lucky professionally. 5 zodiac signs will see new career opportunities coming this week from April 6-12, 2025, as per a tarot reader (Pixabay)

As per our astrologer, Manisha Koushik's predictions you may have a positive outlook in your fiscal zone. The tarot card drawn for your career this week is the tower card. She predicts, “Financially, monetary gains are likely, possibly through unexpected sources or smart investments. A major career breakthrough is in store, bringing opportunities that could reshape your professional path”.

Also Read Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for April 6-12, 2025

On your career front, the card picked for you this week is The Moon tarot card. You are likely to attract positive energies in all aspects of life this week. However, your professional and financial situations may receive a boost in luck and success. Manisha predicts, “The financial outlook appears favorable, with potential for gains. Exciting managerial opportunities at work may pave the way for career growth”.

This week may present a few challenges in different areas of life. However, your professional front will see no setback. The card picked for you this week for your career is the Page of Swords tarot card. Manisha says, “Career advancements are likely, possibly in the form of new job offers. Property transactions may turn out to be highly profitable”.

You may receive new lucrative opportunities this week. As per Manisha's predictions, Three of Coins is the tarot card for your career front. She says, “Financially, mutual fund investments may yield impressive returns. Professionally, focusing on priorities will help in maintaining progress. Real estate deals may work in your favor, presenting lucrative opportunities”.

The weekly tarot forecasts highlight mixed results for love and relationships with minor turmoils. However, your career will see a bright future with the Chariot tarot card. She says, “Financial brilliance will allow you to make strategic decisions and investments. Professionally, job stability concerns may surface, but staying adaptable will help in navigating changes”.