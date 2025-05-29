Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

7 zodiac signs will likely receive cosmic luck before May ends, predicts an astrologer

ByNeeraj Dhankher
May 29, 2025 05:56 PM IST

Astrologer Neeraj Dhankher unveils the celestial guidance and future prosperity for a few zodiac signs before May comes to an end.

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

“Taking responsibility tomorrow” won’t feel like a burden; it’ll actually feel like a breath of fresh air. The moment you stop running from a choice and just own it, your heart will feel lighter. Instead of pressure, you’ll feel proud. People around you will notice your strength and honesty, and that quiet confidence. It’s already growing inside you.

Read up about the lucky zodiac signs to attract good fortune and prosperity before May ends.(Pixabay)
Read up about the lucky zodiac signs to attract good fortune and prosperity before May ends.(Pixabay)

Also Read Horoscope Tomorrow, May 30, 2025, read predictions for all sun signs

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

“Tomorrow, an act of giving from the heart, devoid of expectation, will be very satisfying for you”, says Neeraj. You may not need praise to feel good; the peace you get from giving is reward enough. That feeling can be your soul smiling quietly.

Also Read Weekly Panchang for May 30- June 5, 2025: Venus Transit Aries, Ganga Dussehra, Auspicious Muhuratas

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

“Tomorrow, you might realise that being soft is not a sign of weakness but rather power itself”, predicts Neeraj. Opening up, showing care, or really listening will help you feel more connected than ever. You’re usually quick with thoughts, but now your feelings want to speak too. Kindness will be your superpower. Let it flow.

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

According to Neeraj, “The worry you've been holding onto for some time will feel lighter tomorrow". Even if nothing around you has changed, your inner world has. You’re slowly letting go of the heaviness. Tiny moments will remind you that peace is making its way back in. 

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

“You will finally feel a soft closure over something that has quietly laid dormant within you”, says Neeraj. And in that softness, you’ll find peace. Let this emotional release happen naturally. It’s your heart clearing space for something new and beautiful.

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

Tomorrow might bring a small moment that shifts how you see someone or something. It won’t scream for your attention, but it will stick with you. Let it sink in before you act. “A newfound truth or unexpected insight could illuminate your understanding and lead to a deeper sense of wonder about a person or situation”, says Neeraj.

Libra (September 24–October 23)

According to Neeraj, "There will undoubtedly be a wonderful stillness in not knowing all the answers tomorrow. So, instead of stressing over what’s unclear, you’ll begin to trust the in-between space. And in that surrender, your heart will soften. Let life unfold without trying to define every moment. 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / 7 zodiac signs will likely receive cosmic luck before May ends, predicts an astrologer
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On