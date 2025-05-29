7 zodiac signs will likely receive cosmic luck before May ends, predicts an astrologer

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20) “Taking responsibility tomorrow” won’t feel like a burden; it’ll actually feel like a breath of fresh air. The moment you stop running from a choice and just own it, your heart will feel lighter. Instead of pressure, you’ll feel proud. People around you will notice your strength and honesty, and that quiet confidence. It’s already growing inside you. Read up about the lucky zodiac signs to attract good fortune and prosperity before May ends.(Pixabay)

“Tomorrow, an act of giving from the heart, devoid of expectation, will be very satisfying for you”, says Neeraj. You may not need praise to feel good; the peace you get from giving is reward enough. That feeling can be your soul smiling quietly.

“Tomorrow, you might realise that being soft is not a sign of weakness but rather power itself”, predicts Neeraj. Opening up, showing care, or really listening will help you feel more connected than ever. You’re usually quick with thoughts, but now your feelings want to speak too. Kindness will be your superpower. Let it flow.

According to Neeraj, “The worry you've been holding onto for some time will feel lighter tomorrow". Even if nothing around you has changed, your inner world has. You’re slowly letting go of the heaviness. Tiny moments will remind you that peace is making its way back in.

“You will finally feel a soft closure over something that has quietly laid dormant within you”, says Neeraj. And in that softness, you’ll find peace. Let this emotional release happen naturally. It’s your heart clearing space for something new and beautiful.

Tomorrow might bring a small moment that shifts how you see someone or something. It won’t scream for your attention, but it will stick with you. Let it sink in before you act. “A newfound truth or unexpected insight could illuminate your understanding and lead to a deeper sense of wonder about a person or situation”, says Neeraj.

According to Neeraj, "There will undoubtedly be a wonderful stillness in not knowing all the answers tomorrow. So, instead of stressing over what’s unclear, you’ll begin to trust the in-between space. And in that surrender, your heart will soften. Let life unfold without trying to define every moment.