Weekly Panchang for May 30- June 5, 2025: Venus Transit Aries, Ganga Dussehra, Auspicious Muhuratas

The Panchanga for this week highlights important astral movements and auspicious occasions. Jupiter will enter the first pada of Mrigashira Nakshatra, enhancing intellectualism and spiritual growth. Venus is set to move into fiery Aries, igniting passion in relationships and creativity. Additionally, Mercury will also join Mrigashira Nakshatra, which will improve communication and analytical skills. This week marks the celebration of Mahesh Navami, observed particularly by the Maheshwari community in honour of Lord Shiva. Moreover, Ganga Dussehra commemorates the descent of the holy Ganga to earth, symbolising purification and blessings. There are also auspicious muhuratas this week for significant life events such as marriage, griha pravesh (housewarming), and purchases of property or vehicles. Let’s take a closer look at the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on June 2, Monday (08:21 AM to 08:34 PM), on June 4, Wednesday (08:29 AM to 05:23 AM, Jun 5) and on June 5, Thursday (05:23 AM to 09:14 AM).

: Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on June 2, Monday (08:21 AM to 08:34 PM), on June 4, Wednesday (08:29 AM to 05:23 AM, Jun 5) and on June 5, Thursday (05:23 AM to 09:14 AM). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on Wednesday, June 4 (11:54 PM to 03:35 AM, June 5).

: Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on Wednesday, June 4 (11:54 PM to 03:35 AM, June 5). Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on May 30, Friday (05:24 AM to 09:29 PM).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on May 30, Friday (05:24 AM to 09:29 PM). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on June 5, Thursday (05:23 AM to 05:23 AM, June 6).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Jupiter transits Mrigashira Pada on May 30 (Friday) at 05:26 AM

Sun and Mercury are conjunct at zero degrees on May 30 (Friday) at 09:40 AM

Venus transits Aries on May 31 (Saturday) at 11:42 AM

Sun and Moon Vyatipata on May 31 (Saturday) at 11:57 AM

Mercury enters Mrigashira Nakshatra on June 3 (Tuesday) at 06:59 AM

Venus and Jupiter are in a deep sextile on June 5 (Thursday) at 07:58 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Vinayaka Chaturthi (May 30, Friday): Vinayaka Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. Observed on the fourth day of the waxing moon in Jyeshtha, devotees worship Ganesha for wisdom and success. Rituals include fasting, chanting mantras, and offering modaks. It’s a favourable day for new beginnings and seeking divine blessings.

Vinayaka Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. Observed on the fourth day of the waxing moon in Jyeshtha, devotees worship Ganesha for wisdom and success. Rituals include fasting, chanting mantras, and offering modaks. It’s a favourable day for new beginnings and seeking divine blessings. Skanda Sashti (June 1, Sunday): Skanda Sashti is dedicated to Lord Skanda or Kartikeya, the warrior son of Shiva and Parvati. Celebrated on the sixth day of the waxing moon in Jyeshtha, devotees observe fasts and recite the Skanda Purana. It symbolises the victory of good over evil and encourages spiritual courage and righteousness.

Skanda Sashti is dedicated to Lord Skanda or Kartikeya, the warrior son of Shiva and Parvati. Celebrated on the sixth day of the waxing moon in Jyeshtha, devotees observe fasts and recite the Skanda Purana. It symbolises the victory of good over evil and encourages spiritual courage and righteousness. Dhumavati Jayanti (June 3, Tuesday): Dhumavati Jayanti honours Goddess Dhumavati, the fierce and widowed aspect of the Divine Mother. Celebrated on Jyeshtha Shukla Ashtami, it is a day for seeking wisdom, detachment, and inner strength. Worship of Dhumavati is believed to dispel negativity and grant spiritual power to overcome obstacles and illusions.

Dhumavati Jayanti honours Goddess Dhumavati, the fierce and widowed aspect of the Divine Mother. Celebrated on Jyeshtha Shukla Ashtami, it is a day for seeking wisdom, detachment, and inner strength. Worship of Dhumavati is believed to dispel negativity and grant spiritual power to overcome obstacles and illusions. Masik Durgashtami (June 3, Tuesday): Masik Durgashtami is a monthly observance dedicated to Goddess Durga. Occurring on the eighth day of the waxing moon, it’s a powerful day for invoking Durga’s protection, strength, and grace. Devotees fast, perform pujas, and read the Durga Saptashati to overcome difficulties and receive divine blessings.

Masik Durgashtami is a monthly observance dedicated to Goddess Durga. Occurring on the eighth day of the waxing moon, it’s a powerful day for invoking Durga’s protection, strength, and grace. Devotees fast, perform pujas, and read the Durga Saptashati to overcome difficulties and receive divine blessings. Mahesh Navami (June 4, Wednesday): Mahesh Navami is a sacred day to honour Lord Mahesh (Shiva) and Goddess Parvati. Celebrated by the Maheshwari community on the ninth day of the waxing moon in Jyeshtha, it emphasises devotion, family values, and community welfare. Rituals include fasting, processions, and worship, fostering spiritual growth and harmony.

Mahesh Navami is a sacred day to honour Lord Mahesh (Shiva) and Goddess Parvati. Celebrated by the Maheshwari community on the ninth day of the waxing moon in Jyeshtha, it emphasises devotion, family values, and community welfare. Rituals include fasting, processions, and worship, fostering spiritual growth and harmony. Ganga Dussehra (June 5, Thursday): Ganga Dussehra marks the descent of the sacred river Ganga from heaven to earth. Celebrated on Jyeshtha Shukla Dashami, devotees take holy dips in the Ganges, believing it washes away sins. The day is filled with prayers, aartis, and charity, symbolising purity, divine grace, and spiritual upliftment.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

May 30: 10:35 AM to 12:19 PM

May 31: 08:51 AM to 10:35 AM

June 01: 05:31 PM to 07:15 PM

05:31 PM to 07:15 PM June 02: 07:07 AM to 08:51 AM

June 03: 03:48 PM to 05:32 PM

June 04: 12:20 PM to 02:04 PM

12:20 PM to 02:04 PM June 05: 02:04 PM to 03:48 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

