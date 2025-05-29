A vedic astrologer says, 5 upcoming festivals may bring positive impacts from May 30-June 5, 2025

A series of powerful spiritual festivals are lining up this week from May 30 to June 5, 2205. According to Vedic astrologer Neeraj Dhankher, this week could be filled with blessings, growth, and new beginnings. 5 festivals this week from May 30-June 5, 2025 will likely bring positive impacts.

When festivals line up like this, it’s as if the cosmos is giving us multiple windows of divine grace. If you align your actions with these energies, you’ll likely feel more supported, clearer in mind, and spiritually protected. Let’s take a look at astrology events that are likely to bring positive energy for you.

Vinayaka Chaturthi on May 30:

This day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. It's a great time to begin something new, whether it’s a job application, a project, or a personal goal. People often fast or offer modaks to invite blessings. According to Neeraj, “ It’s a favourable day for new beginnings and seeking divine blessings".

Skanda Sashti on June 1:

On this day, Lord Kartikeya is worshipped, known for defeating demons and bringing light to the world. It's a reminder to face your fears and stand up for what’s right.

This day is “the victory of good over evil and encourages spiritual courage and righteousness,” says Neeraj.

Dhumavati Jayanti & Masik Durgashtami on June 3:

This is a double-powered day. Dhumavati, the goddess who teaches detachment and clarity through life’s tough times, is honoured. Alongside that, Masik Durgashtami calls in the fierce, protective power of Goddess Durga. “Occurring on the eighth day of the waxing moon, it’s a powerful day for invoking Durga’s protection, strength, and grace”, says Neeraj.

Mahesh Navami on June 4

This day is about Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It's mostly celebrated by the Maheshwari community and is deeply rooted in family values and spiritual discipline. According to Neeraj, it’s a day to focus on your home, your people, and to pray for peace and strength.

Ganga Dussehra on June 5

Ganga Dussehra is celebrated on Jyeshtha Shukla Dashami. This festival celebrates the sacred descent of the River Ganga. Traditionally, people take a holy dip or offer water, praying for healing and forgiveness.