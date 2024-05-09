 Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Find why these three zodiacs will likely see luck | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Find why these three zodiacs will likely see luck

BySoumi Pyne
May 09, 2024 10:53 AM IST

This day is linked with eternal prosperity, as "Akshaya" signifies everlasting abundance, and "Tritiya" denotes the third day of the waxing phase of the moon.

The auspicious muhurta of Akshaya Trithiya 2024 will start from 5:33 a.m. to 12:18 p.m. on May 10, 2024. Traditionally, Akshaya Tritiya falls on the third day of Shukla Paksha of the lunar month of Vaishakha. This auspicious day is associated with eternal prosperity, as "Akshaya" signifies everlasting abundance, and "Tritiya" denotes the third day of the waxing phase of the moon.

Akshaya Tritiya 2024 predictions for zodiac signs.
Akshaya Tritiya 2024 predictions for zodiac signs.

Also Read Astrological guidance on Akshaya Tritiya 2024 about your purchases

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

3 Lucky zodiac signs on Akshaya Tritiya 2024

Aries

The auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya holds particular significance for those born under the zodiac sign Aries. Believed to be blessed by Goddess Lakshmi, this celestial alignment promises financial prosperity and abundant opportunities. Aries individuals are encouraged to seize this auspicious time to initiate new business ventures, make significant investments, and bring pending projects to fruition.

Under the favourable cosmic energies of Akshaya Tritiya, Aries natives can expect an increase in wealth and material prosperity. This auspicious period offers the promise of successful ventures, fruitful investments in land or property, and the completion of long-pending tasks. By harnessing the blessings of this celestial event, Aries individuals can pave the way for financial stability, growth, and abundance in their lives.

Cancer

Individuals under the Cancer zodiac sign can anticipate resolving long-standing familial conflicts and disputes on Akshaya Tritiya. Experts suggest auspicious activities such as purchasing gold and silver and opportunities to acquire vehicles or land. Additionally, this celestial alignment brings the potential for receiving favourable news regarding children, signalling a harmonious and prosperous time for Cancer natives and their families.

Leo

Leos are set to benefit in various aspects of their lives. Favourable opportunities for desired postings may arise for those employed, enhancing career satisfaction and fulfilment. Existing business owners can anticipate increased profitability, while aspiring entrepreneurs will likely succeed in their ventures, supported by auspicious cosmic energies.

Moreover, Akshaya Tritiya encourages Cancer natives to prioritize family time, fostering deeper connections and creating meaningful experiences. Additionally, there's potential for financial relief, possibly becoming debt-free, offering a sense of liberation and security. This auspicious occasion promises prosperity, familial harmony, and financial stability.

(Disclaimer: The views in this article are based on general assumptions. Viewer's discretion is advised.)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Find why these three zodiacs will likely see luck

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On