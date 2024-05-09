Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Find why these three zodiacs will likely see luck

The auspicious muhurta of Akshaya Trithiya 2024 will start from 5:33 a.m. to 12:18 p.m. on May 10, 2024. Traditionally, Akshaya Tritiya falls on the third day of Shukla Paksha of the lunar month of Vaishakha. This auspicious day is associated with eternal prosperity, as "Akshaya" signifies everlasting abundance, and "Tritiya" denotes the third day of the waxing phase of the moon. Akshaya Tritiya 2024 predictions for zodiac signs.

3 Lucky zodiac signs on Akshaya Tritiya 2024

The auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya holds particular significance for those born under the zodiac sign Aries. Believed to be blessed by Goddess Lakshmi, this celestial alignment promises financial prosperity and abundant opportunities. Aries individuals are encouraged to seize this auspicious time to initiate new business ventures, make significant investments, and bring pending projects to fruition.

Under the favourable cosmic energies of Akshaya Tritiya, Aries natives can expect an increase in wealth and material prosperity. This auspicious period offers the promise of successful ventures, fruitful investments in land or property, and the completion of long-pending tasks. By harnessing the blessings of this celestial event, Aries individuals can pave the way for financial stability, growth, and abundance in their lives.

Individuals under the Cancer zodiac sign can anticipate resolving long-standing familial conflicts and disputes on Akshaya Tritiya. Experts suggest auspicious activities such as purchasing gold and silver and opportunities to acquire vehicles or land. Additionally, this celestial alignment brings the potential for receiving favourable news regarding children, signalling a harmonious and prosperous time for Cancer natives and their families.

Leos are set to benefit in various aspects of their lives. Favourable opportunities for desired postings may arise for those employed, enhancing career satisfaction and fulfilment. Existing business owners can anticipate increased profitability, while aspiring entrepreneurs will likely succeed in their ventures, supported by auspicious cosmic energies.

Moreover, Akshaya Tritiya encourages Cancer natives to prioritize family time, fostering deeper connections and creating meaningful experiences. Additionally, there's potential for financial relief, possibly becoming debt-free, offering a sense of liberation and security. This auspicious occasion promises prosperity, familial harmony, and financial stability.

