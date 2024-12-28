An emerald year for 2 zodiac signs in 2025. Here's why

According to renowned astrologer Susan Miller, an "emerald year" in astrology refers to the period when Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, moves through a zodiac sign. Two signs experience an emerald year each calendar year, as Jupiter stays in a sign for about 12 months. Those going through an emerald year often see an increase in abundance across various areas of their life during this time. An emerald year for 2 zodiac signs in 2025 (Pixabay)

An emerald year for 2 zodiac signs in 2025

In 2025, Jupiter will be in the signs of Gemini (from January to June 8, 2025) and Cancer (from June 9 onwards), bringing an emerald year to these two signs. On June 9, 2025, Jupiter enters Cancer, where it is exalted, beginning a cycle that encourages a deeper connection to home life, emotional growth, and the understanding of relationships.

Gemini- You’ll continue building on the lessons from 2024 into the early part of 2025, making this a period full of intensity and excitement. With Jupiter transiting your ascendant and the Nodes in mutable signs Pisces and Virgo, you may feel the pressure increasing, but there’s significant growth to be gained from these transits, especially as Saturn in Pisces has served as a wise guide.

Jupiter in Gemini has improved your communication skills, helping you connect with new people and influence those around you. As your relationships and ambitions evolve, you’ll become more appreciative of the changes taking place.

When Jupiter moves into Cancer, your focus will shift toward material growth and building a solid financial foundation. This change in direction will also highlight valuable friendships and connections that will contribute to your growth, helping you reach your potential without being held back by past experiences.

Cancer- Jupiter in your sign brings a positive outlook and fresh ideas in all areas of your life. You’ll feel especially focused on growing in your career now, with Saturn in Aries lighting up the top part of your chart and showing off the skills you’ve developed since Saturn was in Pisces in 2023.

With Pluto no longer opposing your sign, you’ll feel freer and able to make easier, more relaxed connections. Even though Jupiter will square Saturn in Aries, you're used to working hard and staying disciplined. The combination of Saturn and Jupiter will make your efforts even more powerful if you stay focused.

Jupiter gives you energy, bringing lots of chances to grow and learn as you move into this exciting new chapter.