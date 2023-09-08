Angel Calendar: Weekly Oracle Guidance from September 8-14 based on your zodiac sign

Each day or period on the angel calendar typically includes a specific message, angelic affirmation, or guidance that is believed to be channelled or inspired by angelic beings. Angel calendars are often used as a tool for daily meditation, reflection, or spiritual practice. People who follow these calendars may find comfort, guidance, and a sense of spiritual connection by incorporating angelic messages into their daily routines. Read your Weekly Oracle Guidance for Aries to Pisces from September 8-14, 2023.(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

As an Aries, this is a time for you to approach people with confidence and authority because the support you need to bring your plans to life is within reach. It's important to keep an eye on both your thoughts and your diet, as a detox in both areas can do wonders for your overall well-being. Your inner strength shines through the power of forgiveness, which allows you to let go of any grudges and move forward positively. In the near future, you'll encounter someone trustworthy who will offer their assistance, so be open to accepting help. Your ability to multitask will serve you well, allowing you to accomplish various tasks simultaneously. Embrace your creative passions as they will bring you fulfilment and satisfaction. The lucky colour for you at this time is dark green.

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your inherent strength lies in your capacity for kindness and your determination to work hard. These qualities will now lead you to a place of emotional and financial stability, enriching your family life in the process. You'll soon find yourself facing a situation that you can efficiently deal with, thanks to your unwavering commitment and dedication. Your plans for a brighter and more prosperous future are gradually taking shape, and the rewards will soon manifest. The lucky colour for you during this period is pink.

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

For Gemini, this is a time to concentrate your energies on your ambitious plans. You may find yourself drawn to someone who proves to be a positive influence in your life. Keep an eye out for a potential business proposal that could come your way. A sudden revelation will offer you a newfound sense of freedom, so don't shy away from embracing the opportunities that change brings. Professional and financial success is on the horizon, so use your resources wisely as you progress toward your goals. Beige and cream are the lucky colours for you now.

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, it's time to release yourself from anything that's been holding you back. This includes detoxifying your body, mind, and soul. You may have been worrying excessively about a particular situation in your life, but remember that the presence of like-minded and kindred spirits can be incredibly healing for you. It's important not to give up on those you love, as time has a way of healing all wounds. Keep in mind that your ascended masters are watching over you, guiding you on your path. The colour mauve is associated with luck for you during this phase.

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, it's time to move swiftly and make those important decisions that you've been putting off. You'll notice that sudden changes are now at the forefront of your life, and these changes are ultimately for your benefit. However, it's essential to understand that there's more to life than just financial abundance. If you've been feeling the call to explore your spiritual side, this is the ideal moment to embrace that journey. Your path to spiritual enlightenment is drawing near, so be open to this profound transformation. Your lucky colour during this time is golden yellow.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you'll find that partnerships, collaborations, and even travel plans for business are on the horizon. Take pride in your excellent work, and remember that practice makes perfect. While you dare to be different, there may be more effective ways to handle the situation that's been causing you concern. It's important to consider alternative approaches to navigate this particular challenge. Coffee brown is the lucky colour associated with this phase of your life.

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

For Libra, this is a time when quick decision-making is crucial. Focus on the bigger picture and allow others to handle the finer details. Release your grip on the past, and practice forgiveness towards those who may have caused you grief. By doing so, you'll find that luck is on your side, and you'll be able to manifest the life you desire. This is a period of successful new beginnings, so embrace it fully. The lucky colour for you during this phase is red.

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you have the ability to thrive through the power of positive thinking and diligent planning. Prosperity awaits, but it will arise from your wise and careful strategies. It's time to move forward and embark on your next venture. The most pressing situations from your past no longer serve a purpose in your future, so it's essential to release any attachments to old outcomes. Consider taking a more uplifting and optimistic approach to what lies ahead. The lucky color for you now is brown.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21) - Releasing Negativity and Focusing on Detox:

Sagittarius, it's time to free yourself from all emotional and mental blocks, as these hindrances can impede your progress. A need for both physical and spiritual detox is indicated in your journey. Prayer and positive manifestation can be powerful tools for you right now. Remember that external forces can create negativity, and those negative thoughts can become self-fulfilling prophecies. Avoid overconfidence and refrain from consuming non-vegetarian foods at this time. Ink blue is the lucky color for you during this phase.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19) - Embracing Conclusive Endings and Honest Communication:

Capricorn, a significant situation in your life has come to a conclusive end, and this marks a time of newfound freedom for you. As you leave the past behind, you'll discover that opportunities for happiness are on the horizon. Wisdom and objectivity are vital in the current phase of your journey. You might encounter a situation that calls for honest and open communication. Embrace this change as it will ultimately lead to positive growth. The lucky color associated with this phase is yellow.

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18) - Family Love, Harmony, and Major Changes:

Aquarius, the love of your family fills your heart with gratitude and blessings during this time. Your relationships with your family members will be harmonious and rewarding. Consider planning a mini trip with your loved ones for a refreshing experience. A new phase with a super bright future awaits you, and it's essential to embrace all opportunities for personal growth with humility. Major changes are on the cards for you, so be open to these transformations. The lucky colour for you now is purple.

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, there's a more effective way to handle a particular situation that's been on your mind. Take a moment to pause and reflect before taking action. Worrying excessively about the outcome is unnecessary. Instead, focus your thoughts solely on the desired outcome you wish to achieve. Release any feelings of guilt or regret to your guardian angels, as they are there to support you. Your wishes will manifest soon, so stay positive. The lucky colour associated with this phase is white.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON