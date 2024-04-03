April 1-7, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs will likely to receive good luck

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014) Your luck is really special. It's like a superpower that can completely change your life, no matter what's going on. Whether it's about love or just life in general, you'll notice good things happening to you all day long, from the moment you wake up to when you go to bed. Read your weekly Chinese horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign.(Freepik)

Pay attention to your gut feelings and the little signs around you. They're like hints from the universe about the good things coming your way. It's time to take charge of your future! If you want, wear something red to bring even more luck your way. Red shoes especially will bring you lots of good vibes.

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Sometimes people judge others for not seeming busy enough, but don't let that bother you. You have luck on your side, and when the results show up, you'll prove them all wrong. Just stay focused on your own way of doing things and don't let anyone distract you.

If you want to, surround yourself with marigolds and other yellow flowers. They'll help you see what really matters, despite any confusion around you. You could also wear a citrine pendant to connect with your luck and make the most of it.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Your luck is fast and can change in the blink of an eye. Get ready for some major shifts, whether they come from new opportunities, support from others, or from within yourself as you push yourself to grow. The universe is backing you up, so go ahead with confidence and make the most of every moment!

If you feel like it, wear something red to keep your energy up and enhance your luck. Just be careful not to wear too much red, as it might make it hard for you to relax and sleep at night.

Ox(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

You stick to your principles and values in life, just like everyone else. Luck is on your side, helping you stay true to what you believe in. It will support you in making your beliefs a reality. For some, this luck might even help you win a court case or another situation where a decision is made.

But remember, winning one battle doesn't mean the war is over. Stay alert and trust your intuition—it'll guide you forward on your journey.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Your luck is shining bright, especially in competitive situations. Whether you're an athlete, a student, or just someone facing competition in daily life, get ready to come out on top. The universe has got your back!

If you feel like it, surround yourself with the color green. It'll give your luck an extra boost and help you find the right path forward with confidence.