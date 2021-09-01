Aquarius Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for September 01

Aquarius

People born under this sign are assertive, analytical and independent. And this is what you will exactly use to good effect today, especially in dealing with personal issues. Don’t undertake any long journey today, as stars don’t appear auspicious.

Aquarius Finance Today

Don’t trust anyone with your money, who promises good returns; you may get duped. Paucity of money in paying additional dues levied on your new house, may make it difficult to take its possession. Displaying gold by wearing it may attract unwanted attention and compromise your safety, so be cautious.

Aquarius Family Today

Those in college can have a time of their lives in an unplanned outing today. A chance to visit someone abroad may materialise for some. Some of you can go in for a full-time house help and save yourself the drudgery of daily chores. Buying a new car is possible.

Aquarius Career Today

You may be detailed as a mediator by your company in a complicated case, so be thorough in your preparation. With markets opening up, much touring is indicated for those in marketing and business development. Your guide or mentor will chart your academic path that revolves around your interests and talent.

Aquarius Health Today

Today, you are likely to try your hand at a new gym equipment or a physical sport. Those who frequently suffer muscle pull and joint pains must take the help of sports medicine experts. Eating nourishing foods in moderate quantities is certain to keep you in your weight category.

Aquarius Love Life Today

If you are upset, be rest assured your partner will do everything in his/ her powers to please you. Those in love can have a great time spending time together. Some of you may receive a marriage proposal through a matrimonial website, so do the background check before you proceed.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue





