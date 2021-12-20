Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Dec 20: Focus on your health today

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarius, you have a very wide range of interests which makes it easy for you to find similarities with other people and have a meaningful conversation. It's very surprising to see your ability to fit so well in a crowd and be a loner at the same time. You have a sharp mind who always thinks to better themselves. There is a strong connection between you and the cosmos. You believe in signs & symbols and you notice every detail about people and life. You are often seen fantasizing about games, gadgets and innovations. You want to genuinely and actively help the masses for potential development. People look at you as the patient and understanding one; this makes them confide in you. You value intelligence and wit just like your fellow air sign. It's been a while when you had plenty of time to yourself, this is why you should go out and find new triggers for your mind.

Aquarius Finance Today

You will be happy today to have a stable bank balance with good returns on your investments. Also, you may be praised for your decisions in money matters.

Aquarius Family Today

Your family front seems good today, everyone at home is healthy and happy. You will also get time for 'family time' but try not to spoil it because of any professional reasons.

Aquarius Career Today

Be careful, someone else can take credit for your work at the workplace and all your hard work can go in veins. Do not share your presentation with anyone.

Aquarius Health Today

Focus on your health today, you may have minor coughs and colds that could be extended for a longer time if not treated well. Avoid junk food and ice creams today.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Love is in the air. People in relationships must be spending time together today and planning for their future. Singles can expect to meet someone special today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

