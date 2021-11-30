Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Nov 30: Control your expenses
Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Nov 30: Control your expenses

  • Dear Aquarius, take strength from the criticism and work to get closer to your goals. You can make travel plans as it will be good for your growth and expansion. You will need to be conservative while spending money!
You may be full of creative ideas and are likely to be able to earn good profit by making good use of them.
Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:22 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, you need to be ready to face challenges as they may be the opportunities you may have been looking for. Your rational attitude may give you the necessary strength to move forward with confidence and rise to the occasion brilliantly. You may be full of creative ideas and are likely to be able to earn good profit by making good use of them. However, before signing any document, you are also advised to read it carefully. You are likely to remain in a sociable mood, ready to expand your network. Students are likely to be under some pressure from family and relatives regarding their career which may hamper their performance. Take strength from the criticism and work to get closer to your goals. You can make travel plans as it will be good for your growth and expansion.

Aquarius Finance Today

You will need to be conservative while spending money! Times ahead may be unpredictable, so remain alert to face anything. There could be some monetary losses, and hence, you are advised to avoid investing in any new venture and weight your options thoroughly.

Aquarius Family Today

You are likely to share a close bond with friends and family members and they are likely to support you whenever required. The day is very auspicious, especially if you are expecting a new member to come into your family.

Aquarius Career Today

Backlog may need to be cleared at work quickly in order to catch up with the current issues on the professional front. It will be important to delegate work responsibilities with care today, as a miscalculation may prove expensive and even embarrassing.

Aquarius Health Today

Some of you may succeed in keeping up mental peace by keeping a tab on your emotions. This is likely to enable you to have a stress-free day. Natural ways to enhance your appearance may improve your looks.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Romance blossoming with a colleague is possible, so don’t resist the thought, go with the flow. Those looking for a new romance may meet someone interesting in a social function, so go ahead and be at your sociable best.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

