Aquarius Daily Horoscope for October 23: Turbulence in love

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarians are hungry for knowledge, they always are in search to find out more, be it any aspect! They wish to know what is happening around them and be alert for it. They have a tendency to go in depth. Also they are people with strong opinions who possess a great tendency to draw conclusions soon. This may sometime be unpleasant to them and Aquarians really need to take control of this tendency. Aquarians are often identified with broad shoulders with wandering and dreamy eyes. A beautiful day is waiting for you to be experienced. If there is one thing that you have to keep in mind before you step into the day, then it is to avoid travelling using two-wheeler. Read ahead to get to your day better.

Aquarius Finance Today

You may not be facing any scarcity of income. The hefty tuition fees that you were trying to manage for child’s education would be supported by your savings amount.

Aquarius Family Today

Today you are going to totally enjoy your day with your family. For some it might be possible that you get to spend a whole day out with your loved ones.

Aquarius Career Today

Aquarians, you may not see the opportunities right in front of you. But you will be able to get the right things for your career growth. The sooner you notice it, the better it would do for your career.

Aquarius Health Today

Nothing to worry about your health as of today. 5 to 10 minutes of meditation can help you achieve the peace of mind that you may be lacking.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Oops! Seems like you are lacking attention! Revive your memories and get engaged with the activities that you have promised upon before it can disturb the stability of your relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026