Aquarius Daily Horoscope for October 24: You will be in excellent shape

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are the 11th zodiac sign, representing the water-bearer. You are optimistic, self-reliant, exceptional and clever. You know pretty well to embrace your personalities and flaws, even if that makes you eccentric from the crowd. You are a forward-thinking individual who believe to make the world a better place to live in. You value freedom and others’ opinions and ensure that everyone has a strong sense of fairness. Work hard to complete your pending assignments. Do one task at a time so that you do not fall under stress demons. Avoid being stubborn and getting into misunderstandings with your loved ones. You will face no major problems or obstacles while traveling. It is going to be a fine day- just make sure that the tickets are booked beforehand.

Aquarius Finance Today

You are likely to spend quite a lot on matters like furnishing, clothes and cosmetics. However, you will be able to stop your spending just short of extravagance. Deals related to property will get delayed and even if you are able to make one, it is unlikely to give you desired financial gains.

Aquarius Family Today

The family atmosphere may not be pleasant during this time. If you are going through some miscommunication in the family, then you can get rid of it during this time. Sit with them, talk it out and find a solution.

Aquarius Career Today

You seem to be in a mood to read between the lines at this point of time! You will review all the work accomplished by you lately and will sort out ways to make your work better. You will use your best skills to get things done.

Aquarius Health Today

You will be in excellent shape today! You will feel like an adventurous eater and eat something that you have never tried before. You will break the monotony and find something that you love.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You are likely to give expensive gifts from someone you love and this is definitely going to be appreciated. You need to verbalize your feelings so that your gestures become more meaningful. Your partner will appreciate your efforts.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026