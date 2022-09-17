Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Sep 17, 2022: Try to balance the day

Aquarius natives are advised to maintain a balance between career and health today. Your competitive spirit will be high and you will be able to overcome your competitors. You are likely to stand out amongst the crowd and perform exceedingly well in all spheres of your life. Though the day may bring rewards for hard work and dedicated efforts. It may take a toll on your health as you put in long hours at work. For this, you can inculcate yoga and meditation in your daily routine to feel energised. Aquarius natives may incur some sudden expenses today. Maintain a proper balance between your income and expenditure. However, investing in land or property matters will pay a rich dividend and stabilise your financial position. You are advised to take the advice of experts before taking any decision. The health of your spouse may remain fragile and there could be some misunderstanding between you two.

Aquarius Finance Today Financially the day is auspicious for investment and multiplying assets for Aquarius natives. This is also a good time to start your own venture as all the plans you made in the past will now start taking shape. Aquarius natives' past investments may bring steady returns.

Aquarius Family Today Your relationship with your family elders may improve and they are likely to support you financially in your time of need. It is time to motivate your bookworm children to participate in outdoor activities. Siblings can lend a hand in domestic chores

Aquarius Career Today At the workplace, Aquarius natives are likely to get a platform to showcase their skills. Your go-getter attitude may enable you to grow financially in your current organisation. You can also get an opportunity to work for some other organisation with higher perks.

Aquarius Health Today You are in great shape early in the day but the evening may see you weakening due to accumulated and perhaps ignored fatigue. Fortunately, regular exercise will reinvigorate you, and you'll rediscover all your vivacity.

Aquarius Love Life Today Aquarius natives need to remain alert as misunderstandings could sow trouble and could even cause mischief. As a result, you should devote your time to your loved ones to ensure that the balance is restored.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON