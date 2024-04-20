 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 20, 2024 predicts new projects | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 20, 2024 predicts new projects

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 20, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for April 20, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Money is at your side and no major health issue also troubles you.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are happy in your love life.

You are happy in your love life. Look for more possibilities at work to prove your mettle. Money is at your side and no major health issue also troubles you. Express your feelings in love today and the response will be positive. Be diplomatic at the workplace and ensure utmost commitment. You will see risks at the job but ensure you accomplish them with confidence. Wealth is also positive today.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 20,2024: Wealth is also positive today
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 20,2024: Wealth is also positive today

 

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today 

Today, your love life is fun-filled and exciting as some single natives will meet someone special. Those who are already in a relationship will have happy moments to cherish. Do not get into arguments over flimsy matters today. The second half of the day is good to decide on marriage. You may also plan a vacation this weekend. Married male natives should not get into extramarital affairs as this can ruin their marital life. 

 

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today 

Your professional performance will be at its best. New responsibilities will hit the door and will also give the chance to rev up the performance. Some Aquarius natives will travel for job reasons and students planning to move abroad for higher studies will see hurdles getting resolved. Artists, painters, musicians, and lawyers will prove their mettle in the second half of the day. Businessmen will see opportunities to come up with new ideas. 

 

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today 

Have control over the expenditure today. Though money will come in, your priority should be to save for the rainy day. The second half of the day will see some expenses in the form of a celebration at home or buying a home appliance. Avoid large-scale investment in stock, trade, and speculative business. You may financially help a needy sibling or would also spare for legal requirements. 

 

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today 

Some Aquarius natives will develop ear or eye-related infections that will need medical attention. Females working in the kitchen should be careful as minor burns may happen today. Pregnant female natives need to be careful with the baby bump as the chances of pregnancy-related issues are high. Oral health will also be a concern for Aries natives today. Follow all traffic rules while you drive a car today. 

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  •  Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  •  Symbol: Water carrier
  •  Element: Air
  •  Body Part: Ankles &amp; Legs
  •  Sign Ruler: Uranus
  •  Lucky Day: Saturday
  •  Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  •  Lucky Number: 22
  •  Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

 

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  •  Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  •  Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  •  Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 20, 2024 predicts new projects
© 2024 HindustanTimes
