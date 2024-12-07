Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 07, 2024 advices avoiding office politics

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, ensure you have plans for the day Do not let egos dictate terms in romance. Overcome the challenges at work for a better tomorrow. Monetary issues may impact routine life. Health is normal. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 7, 2024. Overcome the challenges at work for a better tomorrow.

Your love life will be colorful today with a perfect balance of happiness and excitement. Take up new tasks at the office to prove your mettle. Financial issues will exist today and health requires special attention.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be sincere in the relationship and this will reflect in your happiness. All old romantic clashes would be resolved and patch-ups may happen. Shower affection and this may also help you overcome ego-related tremors. Always ensure your lover is happy. Some couples who were separated will patch up the difference. Single females may receive a proposal while at the workplace or while attending a function. You may meet up with the ex-flame but married people should ensure that this won't impact the marital relationship.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Continue the commitment at work and this will help you attain a hike in salary or change in role. You will receive positive feedback from clients and this will be noticed by the management. Be genuine while dealing with clients and team members. Today is not good to indulge in office politics and stay away from gossip that may hamper your productivity. Some marketing persons will have a tough time meeting the targets. Entrepreneurs may confidently launch a new venture.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

There can be monetary issues that may impact the free flow of life. The returns from previous investments may not be as good as your expectations. This may also stop you from spending a big amount on luxury items. Some businessmen will face tax-related issues while females may require spending from a celebration at the workplace or classroom. Handle your money with care as you may need it for different purposes today.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor breathing issues may be there and you may also develop anxiety and diabetes-related issues. Children may develop bruises while playing. You may also develop a skin infection today. Some females will have migraines, throat infections, or dental issues. Pregnant natives need to avoid rock climbing, mountain biking, and rafting which are risky.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)