Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 07, 2024 advices avoiding office politics

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 07, 2024 04:10 AM IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 07, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Monetary issues may impact routine life. Health is normal.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, ensure you have plans for the day

Do not let egos dictate terms in romance. Overcome the challenges at work for a better tomorrow. Monetary issues may impact routine life. Health is normal.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 7, 2024. Overcome the challenges at work for a better tomorrow.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 7, 2024. Overcome the challenges at work for a better tomorrow.

Your love life will be colorful today with a perfect balance of happiness and excitement. Take up new tasks at the office to prove your mettle. Financial issues will exist today and health requires special attention.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be sincere in the relationship and this will reflect in your happiness. All old romantic clashes would be resolved and patch-ups may happen. Shower affection and this may also help you overcome ego-related tremors. Always ensure your lover is happy. Some couples who were separated will patch up the difference. Single females may receive a proposal while at the workplace or while attending a function. You may meet up with the ex-flame but married people should ensure that this won't impact the marital relationship.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Continue the commitment at work and this will help you attain a hike in salary or change in role. You will receive positive feedback from clients and this will be noticed by the management. Be genuine while dealing with clients and team members. Today is not good to indulge in office politics and stay away from gossip that may hamper your productivity. Some marketing persons will have a tough time meeting the targets. Entrepreneurs may confidently launch a new venture.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

There can be monetary issues that may impact the free flow of life. The returns from previous investments may not be as good as your expectations. This may also stop you from spending a big amount on luxury items. Some businessmen will face tax-related issues while females may require spending from a celebration at the workplace or classroom. Handle your money with care as you may need it for different purposes today.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor breathing issues may be there and you may also develop anxiety and diabetes-related issues. Children may develop bruises while playing. You may also develop a skin infection today. Some females will have migraines, throat infections, or dental issues. Pregnant natives need to avoid rock climbing, mountain biking, and rafting which are risky.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On