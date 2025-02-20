Menu Explore
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2025 predicts better salaries

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 20, 2025 04:10 AM IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2025 to know your astrological predictions.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says,– Plan big today

Your love life today will be filled with pleasure and professional opportunities will also make you stronger. Pay attention to the financial transactions today.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2025: Some IT, healthcare, banking, legal, animation, human resources, academic, and design professionals will switch jobs for better salaries.
Keep the love affair productive through a positive approach. Your commitment at work will bring positive results. While financially, you are stable today, be sure your health is also in perfect condition.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Ensure you keep the lover in a happy mood. Avoid imposing your opinions on the lover today and you should also be careful while making statements as some phrases or words may lead to turbulence. Do not hurt the emotions of the lover while spending time together. You may see tremors in the form of external interferences which should be curbed with immediate effect. Some love affairs will take a different turn today with the support of parents.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

The first half of the day will be a little troublesome and businessmen need to be extra cautious, especially while signing new deals or launching new projects. At the office, a coworker may try to tarnish your image and will also attempt to belittle your achievements. Reply to this with your performance. Some IT, healthcare, banking, legal, animation, human resources, academic, and design professionals will switch jobs for better salaries. Businessmen will see more opportunities and may launch a new concept or product which will bring in good results.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Try settling a monetary dispute today. You will see funds from different sources while the second part of the day is good for buying or selling a new property. A medical emergency will also come up today and you must ensure you have enough money in the coffer. Those who are into business should seriously study the market before investing, especially in foreign locations.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Keep a watch on your health and ensure you maintain a balanced office and personal life. Pregnant girls need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler or boarding a bus. Doing yoga in open spaces or meditating for some time can do wonders for your health today. Some children will have dental issues while viral fever, sore throat, headache, pain in joints, and sleep-related issues will also exist.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
