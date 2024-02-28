 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024 predicts new tasks | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024 predicts new tasks

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 28, 2024 12:11 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for February 28, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. No major dispute will come up today in the love life.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love challenges

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024. you'll be successful and this adds thrill to life Health is also good.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2024. you’ll be successful and this adds thrill to life Health is also good.

Explore the best of life, especially in romance. Professionally and financially you’ll be successful and this adds thrill to life Health is also good.

There is love in the air today and professional success also knocks on the door. Financial success is backed by good health.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

No major dispute will come up today in the love life. Your partner may try to provoke you but do not lose your temper. Some love affairs may be toxic and suffocating. Aquarius natives will come out of it today for good. Avoid gossip and the intervention of a third party in your relationship. Some love affairs will turn into marriage today. Your love relationship will be approved by the elders in the family and hence you may introduce the partner to them.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

New tasks wait for you at the office. Those who are in administrative positions will have additional responsibilities and will need to submit files by tonight. Your rapport with the seniors including the human resources team will be intact and this works in your favor. Office politics is not your cup of tea. Candidates appearing for interviews need to brush up their knowledge as good interview calls will come. Traders will find new options to invest in. Keep all cards tight in business as risks may also happen when you are careless about investments.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

You will see wealth flowing in the first part of the day. Manage the finances with the help of an expert as you will need it on rainy days. A sibling may ask for financial assistance and you may provide it. However, before you part a large amount, ensure it will be paid back.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Your health is good today and some Aquarius natives will also recover from existing ailments. You must avoid driving at night, especially in hilly terrains. Be careful while using the staircase and pregnant females should also be conscious about the diet. Seniors who have any ailment need to be careful and must consult a doctor while feeling uneasy.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

