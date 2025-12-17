Aquarius Horoscope Today for December 17, 2025: Be creative at the office and ensure you take up new roles

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No struggle will defeat you Be romantic today, and your love life will see wonders. Your commitment to the office will bring good results. Financial prosperity also exists in your life today. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

You need to stay calm and patient in your love life today. Approach things with a mature attitude, and this will bring in good results. Handle office affairs with care. You are also lucky in terms of both wealth and health.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Those who are in a new relationship may require spending more time together. Plan a romantic weekend in a mountain area or spend more time together sharing emotions. Open communication is crucial in a love affair, and spare time for love despite the heavy schedule. An office romance may sound good in books and movies, but it may not give positive results in your personal life, especially if you are married. You may also discuss the relationship with the parents to get their approval.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Be creative at the office and ensure you take up new roles. Some females can expect the renewal of the job contract with a hike in salary. Avoid confrontations and accusations today, and do not hesitate to give your opinions. Ensure you stay in the good book of the management. Dissatisfied clients may create mayhem, but you will resolve this crisis with your excellent communication skills. Traders should not give an aggressive reply to a government authority, as this may create challenges.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will knock on your door today. There will also be success related to a financial issue with a friend. Be ready to win a legal battle over property. You can also consider major investments in the stock market and speculative business. Some natives will receive a hike in salary that will bring changes in their lifestyle. Businessmen will be successful in settling tax-related issues.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. Start the day with mild exercise. Seniors may have sleep-related issues and body pain. You should also be careful while using slippery areas. Today is a good day to start visiting a gym. Your diet must be rich in protein. Those who have vision-related issues must consult a doctor. Females will develop gynaecological issues in the second part of the day.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

